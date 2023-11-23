"Sutton and Kyle were nutty": RHOBH season 13 fans react to Stracke and Richards' friendship crumbling on screen

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The segment started with Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke's conversation about the Las Vegas trip at Sutton's house.

Sutton invited Kyle over to talk about her not having her back when the rest of the cast ganged up against her for not being comfortable during the Magic Mike Live! show. However, things quickly turned sour and the two started fighting.

Fans took to social media to chime in on the fight and the cast members' crumbling friendship. One person, @HawkWorldap, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Ummm...both Sutton and Kyle were nutty - it doesn't have to be either/or."

RHOBH season 13 will return next week with another episode on Bravo.

RHOBH fans left "confused" by Kyle and Sutton's feud

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. During the segment, Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards' bitter conversation turned into a fight that lasted the entire episode and is likely to continue next week.

The episode picked up with their confrontation that started towards the end of the previous episode. During the conversation, Kyle noted that the RHOBH cast member didn't seem okay during the Las Vegas trip. In retaliation, Sutton called her "unhinged."

Kyle told the cameras that everyone thought Sutton was a "cookoo" but that her behavior was "flat-out bizarre." She asked the cast member what was going on and Sutton replied by saying that nothing was going on. She then retaliated by asking Kyle what was going on with her:

"What's going on in your life Kyle? 'Cuz you never talk about you. Your life is perfect. You live in a fortress on top of a very very high pedestal," Sutton told the cameras.

Kyle Richards told her that she was happy to answer any of her questions. When Sutton told her that she wasn't going to do that, Kyle walked out. However, on her way out, she told the season 13 cast member that she loved her and that they would talk later.

Kyle later told the cameras that Sutton was out of her mind, which is why she needed to get out of her house. However, that was not the end of the conversation as the two talked once again during Garcelle's event.

When Sutton told her that they needed to talk since Kyle raced out of the house the other night, Kyle noted that it wasn't easy to talk to her that night. She instantly became agitated and Sutton told her that she was doing it again.

Kyle, however, disagreed. She added that Sutton "seemed off" and she didn't know what to do. In a confessional, the latter said that Kyle was supposed to be her friend, but that she was using words that she knew would "cut" her "to the core."

Sutton told her that there was a lack of respect in their friendship and that she treated her like a "little sister." She then asked her if she was upset that she was friends with her estranged sister Kathy. Kyle told her she wasn't.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to social media to react to the RHOBH season 13 feud and were left confused by it. Some even took sides in the argument.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

RHOBH season 13 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.