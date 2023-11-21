The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) season 13 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

RHOBH season 13, just four episodes in, has served drama and tension like never before. With the elephant in the room this season being Kyle Richard's divorce, a lot of the opinions circulating between the wives revolve around something that's deeply personal to Kyle and her ex, Mauricio. Sutton Stracke, in particular, has had her fair share of heated showdowns with the ladies of the group, including her altercation with Erika in episode 4. With a snippet of episode 5, Bravo teases more intensity and a lot of name-calling.

A sit-down discussion between Kyle and Sutton quickly turns into an argument that could push Kyle to "the point of no return." Erika's mother also pays her a visit to her Los Angeles home, and Garcelle cooks with her son, Jaid. The new episode is set to be released on November 22 at 8 pm ET.

When and where to watch RHOBH season 13 episode 5?

RHOBH has been a long-running documentation of the lives of the elite and was also one of the first spinoffs of the Real Housewives franchise. Currently in its 13th season, the entire cast has been swapped out over time, leaving only one OG wife, Kyle Richards, to navigate relationships with all the newbies.

Episode 5 of this RHOBH installment is scheduled to hit screens on November 22 or 23, depending on the time zone of the viewer, and can be streamed on Bravo.

Here's when the episode will be available to stream:

East Coast of the US (ET): 8 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Midwest of the US (CT): 7 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

West Coast of the US (PT): 5 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Alaska (AKT): 4 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Hawaii (HAT): 2 pm, Wednesday, November 22, 2023

England (BST): 1 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Italy (CEST): 2 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Spain (CEST): 2 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Germany (CEST): 2 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

France (CEST): 2 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Australia (AEST): 10 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

India (IST): 5.30 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

Japan (JST): 9 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

South Korea (KST): 9 am, Thursday, November 23, 2023

What to expect from RHOBH episode 5

RHOBH season 13 episode 5, titled Sutton-ly Suspicious, is a day away from release, and we best believe the women have a ton of emotions to release too. A sneak peek from Bravo teased some explosive, high-intensity, fairly awkward blowups.

Sutton Stracke has been termed the fight-picker of this RHOBH season with the consistent battles she finds herself in against the other ladies. In the preview clip, Kyle is seen listing out all the times Sutton has "lost it," including the current argument they were in.

According to the description of the episode, this conversation is likely one where Sutton oversteps her rights as a friend and comments on Kyle and Mauricio's messy situation.

Erika's mother comes to stay with her for a few days in Los Angeles. Since her home in LA isn't the size of their family home, Erika is confused and unprepared for living with her mother in such tight quarters. She states in a confessional how, while they have a great relationship now, it feels too close for comfort. It seems like the RHOBH fans have a hilarious holiday story on the cards.

Garcelle and Jaid are seen spending some quality mother-son time together. The RHOBH lady hopes her boys could be more expressive, especially Jaid so that she will understand better how to parent them in a way that is suited to them.

In RHOBH, the explosions are only just beginning, and as history has proven with this franchise before, it's only a matter of time before all the ladies are at each other's throats. Yet another shocking, scandalous, and fiery episode is around the corner, packaged and ready to stream on November 22 at 8 PM ET, on Bravo.