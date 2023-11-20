RHOBH’s Mauricio Umansky will not watch episodes that feature separation with Kyle Richards

It will be fair to say that the ongoing season 13 of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to give fans a plethora of drama as the season edges ahead. Mauricio Umansky, who was also recently seen as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, is dealing with a separation from long-term wife Kyle Richards.

Richards has been one of the major cast members on RHOBH and had claimed she was caught unaware when Umansky told her that he wanted a divorce. While Mauricio himself has largely been quiet about the overall controversy, things changed during his recent appearance on “The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show" podcast, where he claimed he will not be watching the latest season due to an obvious and simple reason.

Mauricio Umansky does not want to watch the latest season of RHOBH

The latest season has already started dwelling on the details behind the ex-couple’s struggles. Married for almost 27 years, the two stars have had a range of disagreements in recent months that ultimately resulted in Umansky deciding to bring an end to the marriage.

Accusing the showrunner of dramatizing the separation, Umansky claimed that unlike the two of them, the viewers who have been watching the RHOBH for years have already made up their minds. That, in addition to the dramatization that the showrunners tend to do, means that Umansky has no interest in watching the currently ongoing season 13:

“I know that they’re dramatizing everything. There’s a bunch of stuff that I don’t really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions. People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don’t realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion. That’s really, really difficult,”

Umansky went on to talk about how this was largely due to the ways in which viewers tend to draw conclusions from the limited knowledge they are provided by the show. He claimed that he expects a range of important conversations to be skipped past which is bound to paint a rather controversial picture of how he approached the divorce.

While the two claimed recently that they have had a challenging year together, Umansky also said that there had been “no wrongdoing” from either of them. He claimed that despite the rumors and what people think, it is the two of them who have to decide how to proceed with the marriage:

“When I know what I’m doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f**k off. I always tell my wife. I’m like, ‘I know what happens to us.’ I’m the one that went to bed. I’m the one that woke up. We both love and respect each other tremendously. … There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Furthermore, while the two have been said to be separated for the time being, it seems as if there is still hope of reconciliation. While the ex-couple is separated, they have not yet officially divorced, and are currently exploring their options together. New episodes of RHOBH can be watched on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 PM ET.