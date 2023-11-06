RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley talks about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage is in the news these days, with rumors of separation, the couple admitting they're having problems, and other celebrities sharing their thoughts on the matter. One of these celebrities is Kyle Richards' co-star Dorit Kemsley, who recently spoke about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage during an interview with E! News:

"I had known that they were having some trouble, but I think when I saw that article I was surprised because it felt like it was more than just trouble. I would say everyone was shocked. I love them both, I want them both to be happy. If that means it's not together, it's sad. That's why selfishly I feel very saddened by it."

Additionally, she mentioned:

“Ultimately, if they decide that they're not going to be together, because that's not quite established yet. it's like this overwhelming sadness and surprise."

Richards and Umansky got engaged in 1994 and married on January 20, 1996. Together, the couple has three children, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

Their divorce has been rumored for a long time, but the two stars have only recently acknowledged that they are having some issues in their marriage. However, they have clarified that they are working through these issues and remain by each other's side.

Dorit Kemsley discusses her friendship with Kyle Richards

Currently, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) is on season 13 and has released two episodes, both of which showed Dorit Kemsley making efforts to make friends with Kyle Richards after their feud in season 12. During the recent interview, Dorit also discussed her friendship with Kyle and how they are figuring things out. She added that she wants the best for Kyle:

"As far as Kyle and I in our relationship, after the reunion last year Kyle really had distanced herself from a lot of her friends and certainly this group. Sadly, even I was part of the people that she distanced herself. We've since come back and Kyle and I are great friends. She's going through a lot. I am here for her and vice versa. I want the best for her and we're in a good place."

Dorit also spoke about Kyle Richards' best friend, Morgan Wade:

"Everyone did get to meet Morgan. She sings at an event that we have. I actually met Morgan a year before with Kyle in London. We had dinner for Mo's birthday, so I had met her and knew about her before this season."

Additionally, the upcoming episode will feature a double dose of drama and feud between Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and AnneMarie Wiley.

The synopsis of the episode is as follows:

“Las Vegas starts with a bang as the women hold an intervention for Sutton, who is disappointed with her dating life. Erika treats the group to a VIP experience at a s*xy show for Crystal's 40th birthday, but Sutton's reaction surprises the ladies. Kyle's new workout routine raises questions. Garcelle opens up old wounds with Dorit.”

You can watch the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode on Bravo.