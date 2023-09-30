“I’m not going to destroy my life": DWTS star Mauricio Umansky talks about his marriage to Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky recently denied all the rumors surrounding his marriage to Kyle Richards, as on Thursday he appeared on the Red Mic podcast where he discussed various topics, including his appearance on DWTS. According to him, the couple will never get divorced because of fame:

“I’m not going to destroy my life to put a plant in the news so that people can get more entertainment. That was an absolute blow. We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues. I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”

Also, he discussed how he and Kyle Richards are experiencing some differences in their marriage that all normal couples experience. In his statement, he explained how they go through thick and thin in their relationship, but this doesn't mean they are going to end it:

“You know it’s been an amazing 26 years and it’s been a difficult one year. Most marriages have bad months, bad weeks, bad years.”

It's not the first time the couple has discussed rumors about their separation. Recently, Umansky and Kyle Richards have made several efforts to clarify that they are together and working through their issues.

The timeline of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship

After getting engaged in 1994, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got married on January 20, 1996. Together, the couple has three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. A source told People on July 3, 2023, that the couple had separated, but were living together in the same house.

A few hours after this People report was published, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky took to Instagram to denounce the rumors. According to the Instagram post:

“In regards to the news that came out about us today... Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part.”

The post further stated:

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

On July 25, 2023, Kyle Richards shared that now that everyone knows that she and her husband Mauricio Umansky are facing some issues, it makes her feel a little bit better.

She explained that there were many false rumors and stories spreading before this. In her words:

"Actually all — our daughters and Mauricio and me — we all felt better after because so many people were speculating and making up stories and it just was getting out of control.”

Fans can watch the upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 titled Not My Sister's Keeper on October 5 on Bravo.

There were several cast members on this season of the show, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Sanela Diana Jenkins.