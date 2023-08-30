“It bothers me": Erika Jayne hints at Dorit and PK Kemsley’s marriage struggles

On Monday, August 28, Two Ts in a Pod featured Erika Jayne who discussed several intriguing topics related to reality television. She also said that viewers will get to learn about issues in Dorit and PK Kemsley's marriage during the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The conversation started with Teddi Mellencamp recalling Erika Jayne's comment from BravoCon back in October 2022 about Dorit and PK. During her appearance on BravoCon, Erika was asked which couple she thought would split up in the upcoming season of the show, and she named Dorit and PK Kemsley.

Erika Jayne discussed that comment during her recent podcast interview with Teddi and Tamra Judge. She said:

“It bothers me very much. You know why? Because I didn’t know they were having problems. I was being in the moment and if you look back, you hear me say, ‘I don’t want to answer his question.’ … I knew she took it bad and I texted her and there was no response.”

Tamra responded by suggesting that if there were no issues between the couple, they should have "laughed it off", but Erika Jayne responded by stating that there were issues between them.

“I know, but it was! That was the problem. And I didn’t know. But then she told me.”

There has not been any confirmation of when the latest season of RHOBH will air, but it is expected in November 2023.

The reaction of Dorit to Erika Jayne's BravoCon comment

As stated by Erika Jayne in her Two Ts in a Pod podcast interview, the couple was struggling with several aspects of their marriage. She said:

“And Dorit also reveals some other things that happened to her post-home evasion that are pretty heavy. And I understand [now]. Had I known that, I would’ve never f—king said it. … It comes out that Kyle and Mauricio were struggling, Dorit and PK were [also] struggling in their marriages.”

PK and Dorit met for the first time in 2011 in New York, shortly after which they started dating each other. The couple welcomed their first child, their son Jagger in 2014. The couple then tied the knot a year later at the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York.

In 2016, the couple welcomed their second child, Phoenix. In response to Erika Jayne's BravoCon comment, Dorit said the following to Page Six back in April:

“Obviously, neither PK or I were happy with what Erika said at BravoCon. You have to look at things in isolation and accept that we’ve also had a friendship for seven years. You know, we went through it. You’ll see that. I can’t tell you too much, but we’ve obviously come to the other side.”

The upcoming season of the show will feature Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle, Sutton Stracke, and Erika Jayne. According to US Weekly, Kathy Hilton, Lisa Rinna, and Diana Jenkins won't appear in the upcoming season. During a July interview with Variety, Beauvais shared the following information about RHOBH season 13's release date:

“I’m hearing November is our release date. t’s back to fun and glamour and friendships. It’s not as toxic as it was. I think the last season was pretty hardcore on everybody.”

Fans around the globe will eagerly await RHOBH season 13 to premiere on Bravo.