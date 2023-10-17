"I should have just said my peace": Tamra Judge sheds light on regrets from RHOC season 17

Tamra Judge recently shared some information about what truly went down behind the scenes on RHOC season 17 during an installment of her podcast Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. The podcast episode that was released on October 13 contained candid confessions about the effect of Tamra's intoxication on filming, controversial revelations about her infamous feud with fellow castmates Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian, and more.

Elaborating on why she continually fought with Jennifer over her relationship with her boyfriend Ryan, accusing the latter of infidelity multiple times, claims which both Pedranti and Boyajian denied on various occasions, she explained:

“[My biggest regret was] probably, you know, how in-detailed the Jenn stuff got and how it just got repetitive. That was like — I should have just said my peace, said whatever, and just let it go.”

"I drank too much": Tamra Judge on her learnings from RHOC season 17

Tamra stated that in hindsight, she could have reacted in a more composed manner during the fight between her and Jennifer during episode 7 of RHOC season 17. She explained that upon reflecting, she realized that things escalated rather quickly when Pedranti accused her of being attracted to her boyfriend Ryan.

The altercation peaked as Tamra's frustration hit its highest point, which led to her throwing a napkin at Jennifer's face. Tamra, 56, revealed:

“I think throwing the napkin in her face was probably not, like, the best thing. When she said to me, like I had the hots for her boyfriend, I’m like, ‘No, sweetie. I have a pretty hot husband [Eddie Judge].'"

Another factor that Tamra has always believed had a significant impact on her conduct was her alcohol consumption while filming the explosive RHOC season 17. She has always been vocal about this and also addressed it in the Housewives Nightcap interview with Access Hollywood back in July 2023.

Tamra Judge attributed her increased consumption of alcohol to certain challenges including the passing of her dog Bronx, her husband's decision to shut their gym, CUT Fitness, uncertainty regarding her current status with some RHOC cast members, the pressure of rejoining the RHOC season 17 cast post her two-year hiatus, and more.

“Like a lot was going on. And I think I drank my feelings most of the season this year, and it shows,” she said.

Judge also candidly confessed that being intoxicated while filming the majority of RHOC season 17 heavily clouded her judgment. She revealed that consuming high amounts of alcohol contributed to blowing her feud with Jennifer out of proportion since sobriety would have helped her stay calmer.

“Part of my problem this season was that I drank too much. As you know, I am not much of a drinker,” she confessed.

As the conversation regarding the reunion continued, Tamra also explained how what was supposed to mark her triumphant return to reality TV saw her playing more of a villain instead. Judge went on to explain that what added to the melting pot of emotions was her discomfort about returning to the series and her ongoing animosity with other co-stars namely, Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow.

RHOC season 17: Jennifer Pedranti's take on issues with Tamra Judge

Jennifer Pedranti, on the other hand, explained that both Ryan and her were taken aback by Tamra's continuous comments about their relationship, especially considering the two ladies were friends long before the show even began filming.

Pedranti shared more details about what went down in a private moment between the two ladies while filming for RHOC season 17 in Nobu, as she told Access Hollywood:

"[Judge] kind of said, ‘I want to have fun with you tonight. I owe Ryan an apology.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, please. He would love that. I want to have fun with you tonight.’"

Jennifer shed more light on their encounter from that night by further stating:

"And then we go upstairs, a shot is ordered, we sit down, I hear her make a comment about Ryan. I had no idea that night – and I think that when the napkin got thrown at me, I sat there like a deer in the headlights.”

Pedranti also confirmed that while she would gracefully accept an apology from Tamra, it is highly unlikely that the two will ever be able to make amends and repair their friendship. However, only the next season of the hit Bravo reality TV series will reveal what truly unfolds between the duo.