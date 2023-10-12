RHOC season 17 reunion part 2: Recap and more details explored

RHOC season 17 called to pack up, with the airing of the second episode of its epic two-part reunion on October 11. The explosions were at their peak since there was much to discuss after the cast had seen the final cuts of the season as viewers.

This set of wives brought drama both on and off screen, and all the secrets unfolded and old issues resurfaced as the evening progressed. However, unlike other reunions of the franchise, most wives ended things on a positive note, looking forward to the upcoming installment.

Though everything worked out in the end, they went through a turbulent journey. Each of the wives faced a tough year, and the dynamic of the group as a whole was off too.

Gina and Shannon's CPS argument got heated, and they both broke down at different points. The fan questions put Shannon and Tamra on the spot. Tamra and Emily had it out for Heather. Heather attempted to make peace with them and the other wives too. The newest entrant, Jen, discussed her experiences. Shannon got vulnerable about her divorce. The "loser" comment debate was finally put to rest.

RHOC season 17 reunion: An evening of fights and some heartwarming sights

Picking up right where they left off in the first episode of the reunion were Bravolebrity Andy Cohen and the RHOC season 17 wives. Tensions were shooting through the roof, and it wasn't long before it all came crashing down. As a refreshing end to the installment, after they were done airing all their concerns, they rose through the ashes, made up, moved on, and looked ahead.

Shannon apologized to Gina for discussing her custody case on television, saying she felt horrible. Gina expressed how this had hurt her children and was also harming her case. She didn't feel like Shannon was being authentic with her apology, the other women consoled her. Gina questioned the reason behind Shannon's dislike of her since they both couldn't find one.

From there, their fight only escalated. They both disagreed about how "real" Shannon had been in front of the RHOC cameras. Discussing her divorce candidly, Shannon mentioned that she'd been having a hard time and didn't appreciate that Gina believed she hid her pain with alcohol but did admit to having hit the bottle more after her separation.

Since Shannon was in the hot seat, many fan questions were directed towards her. Next, Andy asked her why Heather had been in her line of fire when Emily was the one speaking about Shannon's relationship. Emily explained that Gina, Heather, and she were discussing it. She pinned the blame back on Heather.

"Heather said something to the effect of, 'When are you guys going to start following their real relationship?'" - Emily said.

Heather tried to defend herself and urged Shannon to be honest with them. Shannon then dove into more details about the separation, stating that she missed a lot of signs that she noticed only after watching the episodes and felt "embarrassed." Emotionally, she confirmed that she was no longer with John. The women then questioned why they were still in contact, but they also comforted her.

Following this, RHOC's Tamra's intentions were questioned because Shannon let her off easy and blamed Heather when "Tamra was the root of all the gossip."

Heather called out Tamra, as she was denying this and felt like "there's misplaced aggression" towards her from Shannon. Gina agreed too. Heather clarified that while she had spoken about them, she never exposed anything personal or hurtful Shannon told her.

The focus shifted to Emily and Tamra next. RHOC viewers were curious about the status of their friendship. They both agreed they were close and texted frequently. However, Emily wasn't on Team Heather in season 17, so she was asked about her opinion of Heather and Tamra's relationship. Emily accused Heather of trash-talking Tamra, which Heather didn't deny, hurting Tamra in the process.

"She is an a**hole." - Heather said.

The two RHOC wives were split about the context in which Heather spoke about Tamra. Referring to an old incident, Emily exclaimed that Heather had "no sense of humor" and that she had called Emily a "mammoth," which she was offended by. They went back and forth on this for some time, and Emily accused Heather of wanting her fired. Heather denied this, but Tamra disagreed.

Heather spoke out against Tamra for a time when she herself was saying things about Emily. She admitted to it but also confessed they were in a better place now.

At Bravocon, Emily, Gina, and Heather had a discussion. Heather admitted to telling Emily someone spoke ill of her but said Emily heard it wrong and that it was Tamra and not Shannon. Heather also said she instantly realized she made a mistake and didn't say anything further to Emily.

The infamous RHOC "loser" comment was brought back into question. Both Tamra and Heather had polarizing views and blamed each other. Tamra said Heather made the comment after a podcast, but Heather claimed Tamra did it at Bravocon. After arguing about it, Tamra confessed that she said something to a similar effect.

Tamra then shocked everyone when Andy questioned her about it, and she told him to "f**k off." She expressed how she didn't want to ruin the dynamic she had with the wives at the moment.

"Why you trying to throw a wrench in it? Be quiet." - Tamra told Andy.

Then, Heather told Shannon that although she didn't understand where Shannon's opinions came from, she felt good when she received her text and that she wanted to move past things. Shannon wanted the same thing too.

All RHOC wives then shared how they'd been through a lot individually over the past year. While there were heaps of drama that unfolded at the reunion, most wives chose to bury the hatchet and start afresh entering the upcoming season.

To close it off, Andy told them that one fan thought the RHOC ladies were the "perfect cast" and asked what they'd miss. They each gave their own points, some humorous, some heartwarming. They expressed that, despite the turbulence, they made it through and were grateful to everybody.

RHOC season 17 was the epitome of all things messy, both on and off-screen. Considering they've now resolved their issues, the upcoming season could be a more peaceful one, but that can never be promised with the Real Housewives franchise.

All episodes of RHOC season 17 can be watched on the Bravo app.