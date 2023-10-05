RHOC season 17: Cast members' surgery history, Botox buzz and more 

RHOC is inching closer to its eruptive two-part reunion to mark the official closing of season 17. Serving fire as the main course are Tamra Judge, Jen Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Beador, and Gina Kirschenheiter, joined by none other than Bravolebrity, Andy Cohen. The first episode is scheduled to be released on October 4, and two teasers dropped by the network promise high-quality drama.

One sneak peek shows Andy asking the ladies what went into looking picture-perfect for the reunion. Emily admits to having gone under the knife for eyelid surgery, and Tamra says she got her "eyebrows laminated." Several other wives have also previously mentioned getting fillers and cosmetic surgery, including Shannon's facelift and Gina's nose job.

This naturally made viewers curious to know who's got work done and how much of it.

Everything we know about the RHOC ladies' botox and surgeries

While most RHOC women have undergone medical surgery to alter their appearance, some have chosen to stick only to Botox. This is far from uncommon in the Real Housewives franchise, where the surgeon's office seems like a playground with multiple wives getting work done regularly and casually discussing it. Some have even gone to great lengths to ensure weight loss.

Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson reveals in the reunion episode that she got yet another surgery done with her trusted doctor, this time, to fix her eyelids. She stated that she underwent the blepharoplasty procedure to remove some extra skin.

Before that, fans were shocked by her sudden weight loss, speculating that it could be due to the use of Ozempic. According to Healthline, Ozempic is a drug injected into the blood of patients with Type 2 diabetes to manage their sugar levels, but it also decreases appetite. While it is FDA-approved as a diabetes treatment, the FDA has not approved it as a drug for weight loss.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly on July 25, she admitted to feeling "depressed" and gaining weight due to the hectic RHOC filming schedule and taking doctor-prescribed Ozempic to kick-start her weight loss journey, which was complemented with regular workouts. Emily has previously opened up about her breast reduction and liposuction for her arms.

"I felt like it was just a huge difference in my overall look," Emily said.

Shannon Beador

RHOC veteran Shannon Beador is very familiar with plastic surgery and has never been shy to admit it, even when things get botched. As of 2022, for the season 15 reunion, she had a facelift, which went terribly wrong. She shared her experience with her fans and had the fillers removed shortly after, making her look ever-so-glamorous just in time.

"I'm good. Anything to get rid of it," Shannon said.

Shannon mentioned that, in December 2019, she underwent a procedure called CO2 laser treatment, for which she paid an exorbitant amount. The RHOC wife also had Dr. Brian Raegan perform a non-invasive procedure for a facelift, which was "scalpel-less," two months prior. In Season 13, she had also admitted to getting eyelid surgery.

Her daughters were dragged into the limelight, with followers saying they had gone under the knife too, but she came to their defense and silenced the people who were discussing them.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge has had a lot of complicated illnesses through the years. On December 29, 2022, she went through a harrowing experience when she got a corrective abdominoplasty. She had gone into surgery a decade before that for a hernia, which didn't go very smoothly and needed to be fixed, which she did in 2022.

"I could have died, and it basically left me with no belly button," Tamra said in reference to the hernia surgery.

In 2021, Tamra had to get her breast implants removed because of a condition she had developed as a result, called Breast Implant Illness. The surgery helped her get rid of a consistently "congested," "tired," and "inflamed" feeling.

This RHOC woman had a facelift and eyelid surgery back in 2017, which she was terrified to get. Even though everything initially looked bloated, she soon recovered, and the procedure was successful.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter has been candid about her journey with cosmetic surgery and weight loss over the years. In 2021, the RHOC lady announced that she had lost 30 pounds, which led to the audience speculating that she too had used Ozempic. She took to TikTok in May 2023 to explain her journey and put the rumors to rest.

She stated how she made the life choice to quit alcohol, and the abstinence helped her shed a lot of weight. She also began following a more nutritious diet, none of which involved the use of Ozempic.

Gina has previously admitted to going under the knife for a breast augmentation, botox, and fillers. While she was initially secretive about it, she recently opened up about a nose job that she got to ensure everything was looking just right.

"I don't think I ever realized how much my nose bothered me, until I got it fixed," Gina said.

Heather Dubrow

In 2022, around her birthday, Heather Dubrow opened up to her fans about a painful procedure she had to undergo. Due to some displacement in her feet, she got a bunionectomy on her right toe. Although the left was painful too, along with her other toes, she has yet to make a decision on whether or not to operate on them.

Aside from the foot surgery, this RHOC wife has never gone under the knife for any sort of cosmetic treatment.

From the information currently available, Jen Pedranti has not had any procedures done in order to alter her physical appearance.

The RHOC season 17 reunion is set to air on October 4, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.