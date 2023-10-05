"Definition of a narcissist": RHOC fans slam Tamra Judge for stirring the pot at the reunion

RHOC season 17 dropped the first part of its "heated" reunion on October 4, and it truly was, as Taylor says, "dirty." Since the ladies had watched the episodes when they aired, they came into the beach setup carrying lots of shade, and one lady landed in the hot seat. Tamra Judge got into altercations with almost every cast member.

Jenn and Tamra were in yet another explosive fight due to the Ryan scandal. Tamra also teamed up with Emily to throw fire towards Heather, blaming her for the "loser" comment. But as viewers know, it was Tamra who made the statement. These two instances, among many others, have caused chaos online, with fans taking to social media to express their outrage with Tamra this season. X (formerly Twitter) user @marlosedges2 wrote:

"Tamra really believes she's done nothing wrong this season. She really believes herself to be a moral compass on #RHOC. That's the definition of a narcissist. #RHOCReunion"

Tamra Judge has fans fuming after RHOC reunion part 1

Tamra Judge took a hiatus from the RHOC franchise for three years, and in her time at home, she got to hear the ladies give their real opinions about her. She came to her first reunion in a while with a vendetta and all her points memorized.

What she may have failed to realize was that the whole cast had heard her brutal, rude feelings towards them, too, since the airing of season 17. Everyone came with trucks of anger to unload. Throughout the season, Tamra has been the subject of fans' discussion owing to her sneaky behavior.

Jenn and Heather couldn't let her pin the blame on them and got into severe, fiery arguments with her as the episode went on.

Andy was asking the ladies some questions from fans about Tamra. He asked Jenn how she felt about being friends with her again, for her to only come back and try to "turn the girls" against Heather. They had been locking horns throughout the season. Heather pointed out how every single episode had Tamra saying something bad about her.

Previously, according to Tamra, Heather Dubrow had called Andy Cohen, telling him to keep Tamra off the show. She also referred to Heather's podcast, where she believes she heard her say, "There's no place for Tamra on the show anymore." Heather denied saying this at the RHOC reunion, and Andy also confirmed she had never called him.

"I am such a tiny cog in the Andy Cohen machine. If I have five minutes on the phone with him, I love you, I'm not talking about you. I've got my own sh*t to talk about," Heather responded.

Tamra also consistently picked on Heather, along with Emily, when Emily was erupting at her for the "loser" comment she believed she had made about her career. This statement, in fact, was made by Tamra and not Heather on the show. But Emily was not as angry at Tamra for saying it as she was at Heather for not defending her.

Adding to this messy situation was a showdown between Jenn and Tamra. Throughout the season, Tamra tried to fill Jenn's mind with cheating rumors about her boyfriend, Ryan. Tamra even told the other girls that she met him at the gym, and he said he would "f*ck her." Naturally, this had started a wildfire that would be impossible to stop.

Jenn had even considered calling things off with Ryan because of this, but realized that he had gotten intimate only once when the couple was "on a break," and she was aware of it. Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, visited Ryan's house once, and Heather confessed that Tamra asked her that time if she could go to his room and "take one for the team."

The ladies have since been making cheating allegations about each other, although they mostly come from Tamra. In the reunion, Tamra termed Heather a cheater and told her to stop defending Ryan, calling him a "piece of sh*t."

Finally, to the relief of all fans, Heather hit back when this topic was brought up and gave Tamra a piece of her mind.

"You're a f*cking cheater too," Heather told Tamra.

RHOC fans took to the internet and unleashed hell on Tamra.

The second part of this epic RHOC reunion is sure to bring more drama with the promising-looking sneak peek. It will air on October 11 at 8 PM ET on Bravo.