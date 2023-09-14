Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) premiered a brand new episode titled Viva La Tres Amigas on September 13, 2023, on Bravo. The RHOC cast members explored Mexico during this episode of the show. The episode featured Heather and Emily commenting on each other and Shannon sharing confessions about her relationship with John.

The synopsis for episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 mentions the following:

“The trip continues as the ladies head to the Mexican jungle; Heather keeps herself in the hot seat after offending Emily; Shannon finally opens up to the group about her relationship with John; Vicki's surprise arrival turns sour.”

This episode of RHOC also featured an argument between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti. Amid this feud, Tamra alleged that Jennifer had ended her marriage to Will Pedranti so she could date a "player." She was referring to Jennifer's current boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian. Following that, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media.

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17, episode 14: Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti's feud

There was a brief discussion on this episode regarding Jennifer's current relationship with Ryan and Tamra's accusations against him. In this conversation, Tamra told Jennifer, “You ruined your whole family!” In response, Jennifer answered, “I didn’t ruin my family!” and, “How f**king dare you!.”

In addition, Tamra mentioned Ryan isn't loyal to Jennifer, saying he was with other women as well in the past. As a result, Jennifer shared that she knows about the hookup but isn't sure if it happened while they were together. In addition, she screamed at Tamra, mentioning:

“If you need my s**t to air to make you more f**king relevant, good for f**king you. They f**ked each other. Do you know what that’s like? It’s like a f**king knife in my heart.”

Tamra replies that she is saying these things because she does not want Jennifer to be with Ryan and does not want her to be hurt by Ryan's actions. While this was happening, Gina Kirschenheiter shared the following from her side:

“I think the bottom line is Jenn knows he’s a player, and she chooses to still be with him.”

RHOC cast member Jennifer also shared how she already knew Ryan was involved with a woman at one point, mentioning that they were on a "break" then. She revealed the following in a personal confession:

“I did know all about this. I forgave Ryan because I love Ryan. I’m not sitting here trying to protect Ryan, but why do I have to keep talking about it? I know we were on a break, but it hurts, it’s painful, it sucked, and it’s Ryan’s job to own up to what he did — I didn’t do this.”

Furthermore, she mentioned the following:

“You don’t get to sit there and be my friend and tell me I ruined my family. I can hear and take a hard conversation, but not the way you’ve done it — that is not the way a friend talks or acts.”

In the wake of this feud, fans have been sharing their reactions on social media, and here are some of their responses.

Jennifer and Ryan first gained attention when they posted pictures on social media in August 2022. Jennifer was previously married to William Pedranti, but they separated in March 2022. Jennifer and Ryan took a "break" from their relationship for "about four or five weeks" when they only dated for "six months," according to Bravo. As of now, they are still together.

On September 20, fans can watch the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 on Bravo.