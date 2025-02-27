“All I see are lies” — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Sutton defends insulting Dorit during the After Show

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke claimed her castmate Dorit pretended to own designer clothing and luxury accessories while allegedly facing IRS debt and home foreclosure issues. After being criticized by several castmates for the financial remarks, Sutton defended her position by claiming Dorit had been dishonest about her life circumstances.

"All I see are lies, so I cannot deal with that kind of person. And if she had just come to us and said, 'Y'all, you know what, we're in a financial struggle. I am in a marriage that's not working...' It is much more likable and relatable to me than to just pretend like everything is perfect," Sutton stated.

The financial confrontation divided the cast, with Kyle Richards, Bozoma Saint John, and Jennifer Tilly criticizing Sutton's approach while Garcelle Beauvais supported her call for honesty.

Sutton Stracke refuses to apologize for financial dig at Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke offered no apologies for her wallet comments, instead claiming her words had minimal impact.

"I don't think anything hurts Dorit because I don't think she listens," she explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star maintained that her frustration stemmed from what she perceived as dishonesty in Dorit's public persona versus private reality. The boutique owner claimed Dorit's life had been "smoke and mirrors" since they met. Her primary complaint centered on Dorit's alleged lack of transparency about personal struggles while maintaining a luxury facade.

While criticizing Dorit's financial situation, Sutton revealed her own monetary adjustments following her divorce from Christian Stracke.

"I have made a lot of changes in my life since I got divorced. I've dropped several boards because I can't afford to have all the boards," she disclosed.

Sutton detailed specific examples of financial compromises made after her divorce. She mentioned ongoing struggles with maintaining her Augusta house due to high upkeep costs. She also revealed a recent decision to downsize her New York apartment, explaining this move allowed her to maintain her preferred lifestyle while living honestly within her means.

The Southern boutique owner positioned her financial candor in direct contrast to what she characterized as Dorit's deceptive approach. Garcelle Beauvais supported Sutton's stance during the RHOBH: After Show discussion. Garcelle suggested Dorit should have acknowledged marital difficulties rather than maintaining a perfect image.

She referenced a specific instance when Dorit told Andy Cohen about her relationship with PK being excellent, a claim Sutton immediately disputed based on her perception of their actual circumstances.

Dorit addressed Sutton's financial insults with resignation rather than surprise. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star expressed familiarity with what she considers Sutton's capacity for harsh comments.

Dorit connected the financial attack to previous conflicts between them, specifically referencing an incident when Sutton interrupted her while she discussed personal matters regarding her child.

The fashion designer described what she perceived as a consistent pattern in Sutton's behavior toward her. Dorit characterized their interactions as a cycle of initial friendliness followed by hurtful actions. She summarized their relationship dynamic as one marked by consistently negative treatment from Sutton.

Cast reactions to the financial feud

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Kyle Richards expressed strong disapproval of Sutton's financial attack on Dorit and criticized Sutton's focus on financial status.

"Are we gonna sit there and say we're basing all of our value on who we are as a person by how much money is in our bank account? Because then also, Sutton can sit down, too," she stated.

Bozoma Saint John described the wallet comment as "disgusting" and "horrible". Even Jennifer Tilly, who typically aligns with Sutton, defended Dorit in this situation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 airs on the Bravo network.

