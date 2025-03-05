"She’s broken down crying" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle talks about her sister Kathy's emotional reaction to her split

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards recently spoke about how her sister, Kathy Hilton, has been supporting her since her split from Mauricio Umansky. Kyle shared that she noticed that Kathy often gets emotional about this topic.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show which aired just after the March 4 episode, Kyle mentioned that her sister had broken down in tears while talking about the separation once. She added that Kathy struggled to discuss Kyle’s split from Mauricio, which Kyle found "interesting".

“Kathy has been very supportive of me, but she’s also been oddly emotional about it. She’s broken down crying to me about my separation. Many times, she struggles to talk about it, and I think, 'This is so interesting,'” said Kyle.

Kathy wanted Kyle to be happy and move on, but she was also heartbroken that the marriage ended. Kathy thought Kyle and Mauricio were a great couple and had fond memories of their time together. She even felt bad for Mauricio and checked in on him.

Kathy Hilton questions Mauricio's paparazzi photos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

In the episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, Kathy expressed doubts about Mauricio's encounter with another woman. She questioned whether the paparazzi photos were taken by chance.

Kathy suggested that someone might have tipped off the paparazzi, possibly the woman in the photos. She told her sister that the airport in Mykonos where Mauricio was spotted kissing wasn't a usual spot for famous people, unlike places often visited by A-listers. Kathy also shared her thoughts with producers, saying she remembered rumors about Mauricio's behavior during his marriage to Kyle.

"It's embarrassing, it's humiliating, but really, we've never seen a picture. Nobody's ever come out," stated Kathy on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Kathy wasn't the only one who suspected the photos of Mauricio were staged. Erika Jayne also thought this might be the case and warned Kyle not to be too trusting. Sutton Stracke shared a similar view, recalling a time when she was at the same airport with Jennifer Aniston, but didn't see any photographers. Sutton believed the photo of Mauricio was intentionally taken.

For the unversed, Kathy and Mauricio's relationship had its ups and downs, especially after he left Hilton & Hyland, the real estate company owned by Kathy's husband, Rick Hilton. Mauricio even started his own firm, The Agency, after leaving Hilton & Hyland.

"I got kind of f*cked by Hilton & Hyland. And when I say f*cked, you know, like, today I'm happy. I was 19.6 percent of their production. I went to Rick and said, 'I'd really like equity, right, and to be a partner.' He went back, talked to Jeff [Hyland], he got back to me, and basically, I was told 'no,' recalled Mauricio on Buying Beverly Hills.

Moreover, Mauricio shared his side of the story on his show, Buying Beverly Hills, on March 22, 2024. He felt undervalued at Hilton & Hyland and asked Rick for equity and a partnership. However, Rick turned him down. Mauricio then decided to leave and start his own company.

Before making the move, Mauricio discussed it with Kyle, who was supportive of his decision. Mauricio claimed there was no bad blood between him and Kyle's family anymore. Kathy later agreed with this assessment in her comments on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

