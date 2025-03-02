"People can have judgment" – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma shares why she hesitated to open up about her fertility journey

The latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills features Bozoma Saint John opening up about her fertility journey. The 48-year-old marketing executive and reality star has spoken about her pregnancy loss in the past and current plans to have another child with her boyfriend, Keely Watson.

During an interview with People at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on February 27, Saint John admitted she was “apprehensive” about sharing her experience publicly.

“The thing is that when you open yourself up in such a vulnerable way, people can have judgment on it — and so there's criticism,” she said. “People say I’m too old, or I’ve had trauma before. Why am I putting my health through this? Am I sure this man loves me?”

Saint John has received support from women who have faced similar experiences. However, she admitted that speaking publicly about her fertility issues has been difficult.

Bozoma Saint John was first hesitant to disclose her fertility journey on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She mentioned in an interview with People that she was uncomfortable with the thought of being vulnerable on a public platform.

“There's so many things that people have opinions on, and so for me, it's been a very tough exercise in making sure that I know the reasons why I'm doing something,” she said. “And just stick to that, and not worry about what everybody else thinks.”

Despite her initial hesitations, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star found that sharing her experiences sparked meaningful conversations.

She expressed that the most rewarding aspect has been how openly others have shared their own journeys in response to her honesty, making her feel more comfortable in doing so.

Bozoma Saint John's pregnancy and fertility journey

On a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bozoma Saint John spoke about her past pregnancy loss and the challenges she faced during motherhood. She currently has a 15-year-old daughter, Lael, with her late husband, Peter Saint John.

“The experiences of pregnancy have not been easy for me,” she said. “I got pregnant unexpectedly with my first daughter, named Eve. Five months into my pregnancy, I discovered that I had early stages of preeclampsia, a disease that creates high blood pressure and starts to attack your pregnancy.”

Saint John shared that she lost her first daughter after developing complications. “My baby didn’t survive,” she said. She was admitted into labor and delivery for high blood pressure at six-and-a-half months.

“Two months after I lost Eve, I decided that I was meant to be a mother and wanted to have another baby,” she said.

Her pregnancy with Lael was difficult, and she described the experience as horrific. She admitted feeling terrified at every doctor's appointment after losing her first child. She stated,

“I would have to squeeze Peter’s hand because, what if?”

Now, she is considering having another child with Keely Watson. She acknowledged the need for medical evaluation to determine if she can still carry a baby.

She added that Keely is ready, though they have yet to meet with a fertility doctor.

She admitted that the thought of going through pregnancy again is “scary.”

“I am 15 years older than the last [time] I had this issue. I need some assurances, and I don’t know how to get that,” she said.

The next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will air on Bravo on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

