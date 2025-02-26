"It's weird" — The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards opens up about Mauricio's airport kiss

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills which was released on February 26, 2025, paparazzi photos of Kyle's ex Mauricio kissing another woman at an airport in Greece surfaced. While her castmates Boz, Erika, and Garcelle tried to console her, Kyle expressed that she was feeling unsure about her emotions.

Kyle had no idea the photos were coming and didn't know the mystery woman's identity. In the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that aired right after the latest episode, Kyle reflected on the photos, saying it was strange to see Mauricio with someone else, especially given their 29-year marriage. She felt like she was looking at a different person.

Kyle Richards acknowledged that people get divorced, but the photos still felt weird for her.

"No, I wasn't crying about it like some of the rumors had said I was. [But] it's weird to see, of course it is. We're not together, but this is a lot of years that we spent together, so obviously seeing these photos is strange for me. I feel like I'm looking at someone else, someone that I don't know," stated Kyle.

During the episode, Erika pointed out that Mauricio likely knew he'd be photographed in public. Kyle defended Mauricio, saying he might not have expected the attention in Europe.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards talks about her separation and future plans

Kyle Richards shared more about her split from Mauricio Umansky on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show. She explained that Mauricio thought being nice to her was enough, but that wasn't the same as putting in effort to make their marriage work.

Kyle clarified her previous comment about Mauricio not fighting for their marriage. She meant that he didn't do the necessary work to save their relationship. When they separated, they started therapy together, but Mauricio agreed to attend individual therapy sessions as well. However, he stopped going

Kyle felt that Mauricio's lack of commitment to therapy showed he wasn't willing to put in the effort to save their marriage.

"When it actually did crumble and we separated, we finally went to therapy, but there was an agreement where he would go to therapy on his own and we would do therapy together and I would go on my own, and he just decided not to do that," revealed Kyle.

She further shared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show that she and Mauricio had discussions about their separation after filming season 14. She told him that they needed to have deeper conversations and make important decisions. Kyle explained that she and Mauricio hesitated to make their split official because they didn't hate each other. This made it harder for them to take the next step

She added that they just "avoided everything," making it easier for them to deal with the situation. Kyle mentioned that she was constantly asked about the possibility of divorce, even by her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

The cast members were eager for answers, but Kyle didn't have them at the time. She felt like they didn't believe her when she said she was unsure. Kyle revealed that she wasn't ready to announce that her marriage had failed and that she was moving on.

“I need time to figure things out. Time to figure out where I'm at. It doesn't bring me happiness to say, ‘My marriage didn’t work out and I’m moving on,’" said Kyle.

Kyle explained that having tough conversations with Mauricio wasn't easy, but she knew decisions had to be made. Kyle expressed that she felt stronger and clearer now, which was a big change from how she felt a year ago. Back then, she felt "scared" and uncertain about the future. She decided to take things "day by day" and move forward at her own pace.

Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills every Tuesday at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

