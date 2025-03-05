“You simpleton”—The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans react to Kyle commenting on Mauricio’s Mykonos pictures

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 released episode 14 on March 4, 2025. The episode centered around Kyle's conversations about her ex-husband Mauricio with her sister, Kathy, and other cast members, Dorit and Sutton. Leaked pictures of Mauricio kissing another girl at an airport in Mykonos, Greece, were referred to in these conversations.

While talking to Dorit, Kyle referenced a TMZ article from February 2024, which alleged that she attended Morgan Wade's concert to make Mauricio jealous. Morgan Wade's name was connected to Kyle's after the two posted pictures of themselves online and were reportedly spotted together on several occasions.

Kyle told Dorit that she wouldn't do anything to make Mauricio jealous and that even if she did, Mauricio wouldn't feel jealous. She also told Dorit that after Mauricio saw the article that published pictures of him kissing another girl, he apologized to her. She further said that she wished Mauricio practiced a little more discretion.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took to X to react to this conversation.

"Kyle let Mauricio off the leash. Opened the gate and yelled, "You're free to be outside," and she's sad he's humping the first stray dog he saw? Oh, you simpleton," a fan said.

"Kyle said Mauricio should have more discretion with the young lady at the airport, but she's sitting on Morgan Wade's lap at a restaurant?" said another.

"Ugh Kyle is so typical. She would rather say the girl staged the photo to avoid acknowledging that Mauricio is sending her a clear message with that picture," added a third.

"I love how Kyle is trying to plant the dead seed that Mauricio's Mykonos pics were staged by his girlfriend. Kyle, we know you & Mo are in on this, ALLEGEDLY," commented one.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills asked why Mauricio was apologizing, while some said Kyle's appearance at Morgan Wade's concert would make him jealous.

"Why is Mauricio apologizing? Did she apologize for running around all last year with Morgan? Matching tattoos? That music video? Back-to-back vacations together?? Stop it," an X user wrote.

"Kyle ... You flaunting that lady ABSOLUTELY made Mauricio feel a certain way," another user wrote.

"Mauricio did that on purpose with that woman! That was his l*ck back for Kyle parading around Morgan," commented one.

"I don’t give a s**t if Mauricio planned paparazzi photos in Greece. Kyle flaunted Morgan Wade around for months. She doesn’t get to be the victim in EVERY situation," wrote one.

Kyle and Dorit's conversation about Mauricio on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, episode 14

Kyle told Dorit on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she was feeling better now, a day after she saw pictures of Mauricio kissing another woman. She said TMZ posted pictures of her from Morgan Wade's concert and alleged that she went there after Mauricio's kissing pictures were out because she wanted to make him jealous.

She added:

"Really, I mean, that's how they think I'd make him jealous? Standing and watching a concert?"

Kyle further stated that if she wanted to do so, she would be doing a lot more than just attending a concert. She said that the joke of it all was that he didn't even get jealous. She told Dorit that she wished Mauricio was smarter than that and practiced more discretion. She then implied that the person he was with called the press on them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle added that she was aware that Mauricio didn't know he was being papped, but the girl's posture and the way she raised her one leg while kissing Mauricio looked suspicious to Kyle. She added in a confessional:

"I mean Mo is not exactly Brad Pitt, why are they chasing him in Mykonos?"

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 come out on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

