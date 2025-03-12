"It doesn't feel right" — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit makes emotional admission about removing her wedding ring

Dorit Kemsley shared on After Show (March 11, 2025) that she removed her wedding ring after separating from PK Kemsley, though she initially struggled to do so.

However, she mentioned as the situation became more real, she decided it didn't feel right to wear it anymore.

"I just thought, 'You know what? It doesn't feel right to wear this anymore.' And I put it away," said Dorit.

Dorit hadn't thought about it until the media noticed and reported on it. The attention reminded her of when Kyle Richards pointed out the memorial for PK in her home. Dorit clarified that she removed the ring as part of her processing and acceptance of the separation.

Throughout The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14, Dorit claimed that she had been trying to understand the status of her marriage to Paul "PK" Kemsley. Further sharing her thoughts with Bozoma, Dorit stated that she doesn't think PK wants a divorce. However, she remains unclear about his motives for their separation and the email he sent that suggested divorce was possible.

Dorit believes PK needs to understand his actions before she can. She finds the situation complex and layered. Although PK is still in therapy, Dorit hasn't seen significant progress, which has made her less optimistic about their future.

"I think he [PK] needs to understand what he’s doing before I can understand what he’s doing. It's very complex. I think it’s layered," stated Dorit.

On RHOBH After Show, Dorit Kemsley admitted she's unsure about her future. Bozoma Saint John suggested she doesn’t want to divorce PK, and Dorit agreed it wasn’t entirely wrong. Bozoma noted that avoiding divorce doesn’t mean wanting to stay married, which Dorit acknowledged. In RHOBH season 15, episode 15, PK also expressed uncertainty about their future.

He acknowledged that their situation seemed hopeless at the moment, but he couldn't predict what would happen. This prompted Dorit to ask PK for "some clarity" on their situation. PK explained that they needed to focus on co-parenting their children lovingly and kindly. PK outlined their next steps, suggesting that they work on becoming friends again.

He proposed that if, after six months, they had successfully rebuilt their friendship and were better off not being married, then they would consider not staying married. Dorit shared her thoughts in a confessional, stating that she didn't feel she wanted a divorce, but she wasn't in control as she believed PK was making the decisions.

"I don’t feel in my heart that I want a divorce, but I'm not the one in control. Truthfully, PK's calling the shots," mentioned Dorit.

PK emphasized that before they could consider reconciliation, they needed to reestablish their friendship. He mentioned that he considered Dorit his best friend and wanted to find that connection again, which they had lost over time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.

