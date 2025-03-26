The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 finale recap: Sutton, Erika, and Dorit’s tensions reach a breaking point

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 finale aired on March 25, 2025, capturing the final days of the cast's St. Lucia trip. Jennifer Tilly accused Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley for planning a "coordinated attack" against Sutton Stracke during a boat excursion. The episode documented multiple confrontations, starting with Garcelle Beauvais questioning Kyle Richards' loyalty to Sutton.

Kathy Hilton wasn't involved in this conversation, and was requesting ice bags throughout filming. The production featured a Caribbean carnival celebration as its central event, where relationships further deteriorated. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale was 75 minutes long and marked Garcelle's last regular appearance on the series.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale: Cast members' confrontation during Caribbean trip

After the boat incident, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group split into smaller sections for different island activities. Boz Saint John took Sutton to learn chocolate-making at a local artisan shop. In the moments between tempering chocolate, Sutton noted her willingness to work on showing care for others while standing firm on her views about the confrontation.

Elsewhere, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, and Jennifer Tilly gathered on beachfront. Jennifer shared details about her divorce settlement, mentioning her Simpsons royalties made up a significant portion. The beach chat also highlighted growing tensions between Kyle and Garcelle regarding Kyle's perceived abandonment of Sutton during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills group conflicts.

Suite and final dinner discussions

In their hotel suite, Erika and Dorit analyzed their recent interactions with Sutton. Their conversation touched on past positive moments with Sutton while addressing current frustrations. They dismissed Jennifer's claims about planned argument against Sutton," with Erika saying that she simply voiced her views.

Erika mentioned during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show:

"Not a coordinated attack, and I'm offended by that."

Meanwhile, Kathy Hilton made multiple requests to hotel staff for ice bags, citing the Caribbean heat as her main concern. As the group gathered in Boz's suite, cast members received their carnival costumes. When asked about Sutton's whereabouts, Jennifer explained her friend needed some time to process the day's events.

Erika later questioned whether Jennifer or Garcelle had accused her of planning verbal "attacks" on Sutton. Jennifer responded that she felt bad about making Erika upset. The dinner shifted to impromptu mimicry of each other, starting with Kyle's take on Jennifer.

While Jennifer's Sutton impression brought laughs, Dorit and Erika's versions of Sutton struck a different tone. Sutton attempted her own impression before leaving the table early, closing her bedroom door with visible frustration.

Carnival celebration and resolution

Boz, Dorit, Kyle, and Erika arrived at the carnival. Jennifer and Garcelle opted for 1950s-inspired bathing suit designs. Kathy appeared in a full-length muumuu, concerned about her portable fan's battery life. The celebration included fire performers, stilt walkers, and steel pan music.

Back in Beverly Hills, Kyle visited Erika following Tom Girardi's August 27 conviction on four counts of wire fraud. Erika shared her complex feelings about the verdict, noting Tom's previous reputation versus his current situation. She mentioned the 80-year sentence, adding that ongoing legal issues still affected her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills finale also provided updates on each cast member: Garcelle welcomed her granddaughter Valley, Boz and Keely Watson continued their fertility journey, Sutton's friendship with Dorit remained strained, though her relationship with her mother improved.

Moreover, Kyle remained open to new relationships while avoiding paparazzi. Erika Jayne prepared for her Broadway return as Roxie Hart in Chicago before headlining London's Mighty Hoopla festival.

The new developments will continue in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 reunion. As per the official announcement, Part 1 is set to air on Tuesday, April 1.

