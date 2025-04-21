When did Liz Plank leave Justin Baldoni's podcast? Kjersti Flaa reacts to reports linking her firm to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Vanzan Inc.

Norwegian podcaster and entertainment journalist Kjersti Flaa discussed "another development in the crazy Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni saga" during the April 20, 2025, episode of her Flaawsome Talk podcast. Flaa stated that this "development" was first uncovered by Katie Pope on TikTok, and it detailed the connection between Liz Plank, the ex-co-host of Baldoni's The Man Enough podcast, and Vanzan Inc.

"So, this TikToker Katie Pope looked into Liz Plank’s company, which is called Liz Plank Productions LLC. And guess what? ...Her new company was founded in 22nd of November, 2024…And uh, guess what the address of Liz Plank’s company is? 888, 7th Avenue, 4th Floor," Flaa explained.

As per a Daily Mail report dated April 18, 2025, Blake Lively had secretly filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni on September 27, 2024, through a shell company called Vanzan Inc. Flaa then stated that Vanzan Inc. shared the exact address with Plank's production company, which was established on November 22, 2024.

"The company that filed that lawsuit, Vanzan, has the same address that's also linked to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (as Liz Plank's company) …This is really not a coincidence, I think".

According to a report by Variety, Liz Plank resigned from her post as a podcast co-host of the show The Man Enough on December 23, 2024. Flaa noted that although Baldoni and Plank had previously worked together "for seven years", she "dropped him just two days after" Lively's lawsuit or The New York Times article was published.

"It looks like they (Lively and Reynolds) already bought, sorry to use that word, Liz Plank back in November, one month before Blake Lively filed that CRD," Flaa addded.

Flaa also mentioned the final episode of The Man Enough podcast, which aired on October 28, 2024. This episode focused on domestic violence and was co-hosted by Plank and Justin Baldoni. However, based on the aforementioned address proof, it was clear that Plank was "already on team Blake Lively".

"Before even that complaint went out, she had probably sold her soul to her (Blake Lively's ) team, and not even told Baldoni about it," Flaa remarked.

Kjersti Flaa criticises Blake Lively supporters for blind loyalty in legal battle against Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively (Image via Getty)

In the aforementioned podcast video, Kjersti Flaa also criticized the loyal fan base of Lively, expressing disbelief at their unwavering support for the actress in her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. Flaa highlighted how, despite several controversial revelations published in reputable newspapers, Lively's fans continued to stand by her without question.

"Of course, no matter what she does, they will support her. That’s what I find so fascinating about Blake Lively supporters, that no matter all the information that comes out, they will just blindly support her," Flaa said

The journalist emphasized that her issue wasn't with supporting a public figure, but with doing so without critical thinking or regard for new facts. She argued that if damaging evidence had emerged against Justin Baldoni, she would not hesitate to reassess her own stance.

"If something really damaging came out about Justin Baldoni, I wouldn’t continue supporting him just to like be like, ‘Oh, I just support him because he’s the person that I believe in this scenario,'" Flaa remarked.

Flaa also pointed out the disconnect between fans and celebrities, questioning how people could be so fiercely loyal to someone they've never met.

"They never had a relationship to her. They don’t know anything about her except from what they’ve been reading and what they’ve been listening to or watching on TikTok or YouTube. And still people are just so blindly supporting this person," Flaa explained.

Drawing a parallel with the infamous Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, Flaa added, how the same thing happened with Amber Heard, noting that the actress' fans did the same thing that Lively fans were doing now.

Flaa further clarified that her own stance was not rooted in favoritism.

"I’m supporting the truth. And I think that’s where everyone should be coming from here," she remarked.

At present, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are engaged in a serious lawsuit scheduled for a trial date on March 9, 2026, in New York City.

