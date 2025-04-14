"Could’ve seen the movie before Justin Baldoni!" — Zack Peter recalls being invited to an advanced screening of 'It Ends With Us' with Blake Lively

On April 13, social media personality Zack Peter shared a mail invitation that he had received in 2024 to an advanced screening of It Ends With Us. The invitation detailed that the screening would be held in New York on August 5, 2024.

Ad

Podcast host Zack Peter shared this on his X account while further commenting that he could have seen the movie before actor and director Justin Baldoni.

"Omg, I just remembered, I was invited to attend an advanced screening of It Ends with Us with Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover last July!! I could’ve seen the movie before Justin Baldoni!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Peter's comments are in reference to Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively, where he claimed that he and his family were allegedly forced into a basement during the premiere of the movie.

The lawsuit between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively explored

According to Deadline, on December 23, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, alleging s*xual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against Lively. Baldoni, in turn, accused Lively of defamation and sued The New York Times on December 31, 2024, for their exclusive story about Blake's claims.

Ad

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at SNL 50: The Anniversary Special (Image via Getty)

Baldoni also sued Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for $400 million over the alleged defamation. He also claimed that Lively attempted to take control of the movie, which led to his alleged exclusion from the premiere of It Ends With Us.

Ad

As per the New York Post (published January 17, 2025), Baldoni presented the court with documents showcasing pictures where Justin Baldoni and his friends and family were "ushered" into the basement during the movie premiere.

"It Ends With Us" New York Premiere (Image via Getty)

The pictures depict Baldoni, his wife Emily, and his friends and family seated in a room resembling a basement, surrounded by tubs of popcorn, water bottles, and Coca-Cola.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Baldoni alleged that his guests were confined in this room to “avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests” during the premiere. The suit alleged:

“They were confined to a makeshift holding area surrounded by concession stand stock, with only fold-out tables and chairs arranged in a square, surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far, was not lost on anyone.”

Ad

Later, on March 18, Ryan Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit against him, while his lawyers stated that Baldoni can't sue Reynolds over "hurt feelings." It was followed by Lively also filing a motion to dismiss on March 20.

The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set to take place on March 9, 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More