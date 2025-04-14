"Could’ve seen the movie before Justin Baldoni!" — Zack Peter recalls being invited to an advanced screening of 'It Ends With Us' with Blake Lively

On April 13, social media personality Zack Peter shared a mail invitation that he had received in 2024 to an advanced screening of It Ends With Us. The invitation detailed that the screening would be held in New York on August 5, 2024.
Podcast host Zack Peter shared this on his X account while further commenting that he could have seen the movie before actor and director Justin Baldoni.
"Omg, I just remembered, I was invited to attend an advanced screening of It Ends with Us with Blake Lively and Colleen Hoover last July!! I could’ve seen the movie before Justin Baldoni!"
Peter's comments are in reference to Baldoni's lawsuit against Blake Lively, where he claimed that he and his family were allegedly forced into a basement during the premiere of the movie.
The lawsuit between It Ends With Us stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively explored
According to Deadline, on December 23, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, alleging s*xual harassment and spearheading a smear campaign against Lively. Baldoni, in turn, accused Lively of defamation and sued The New York Times on December 31, 2024, for their exclusive story about Blake's claims.
Baldoni also sued Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for $400 million over the alleged defamation. He also claimed that Lively attempted to take control of the movie, which led to his alleged exclusion from the premiere of It Ends With Us.
As per the New York Post (published January 17, 2025), Baldoni presented the court with documents showcasing pictures where Justin Baldoni and his friends and family were "ushered" into the basement during the movie premiere.
The pictures depict Baldoni, his wife Emily, and his friends and family seated in a room resembling a basement, surrounded by tubs of popcorn, water bottles, and Coca-Cola.
Baldoni alleged that his guests were confined in this room to “avoid even a chance of interaction with Lively or her guests” during the premiere. The suit alleged:
“They were confined to a makeshift holding area surrounded by concession stand stock, with only fold-out tables and chairs arranged in a square, surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far, was not lost on anyone.”
Later, on March 18, Ryan Reynolds filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit against him, while his lawyers stated that Baldoni can't sue Reynolds over "hurt feelings." It was followed by Lively also filing a motion to dismiss on March 20.
The trial between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively is set to take place on March 9, 2026.