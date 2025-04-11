Why did Justin Baldoni sue Stephanie Jones? Candace Owens claims same PR agency is allegedly running Justin Bieber smear campaign

Candace Owens recently claimed that PR agency Joneswork has allegedly launched a smear campaign against singer Justin Bieber. The political commentator’s claims arrive around a month after Justin Baldoni and his previous publicist, Jennifer Abel, took legal action against Stephanie Jones, who also served as a publicist for the actor in the past, as per Variety.

Baldoni accused Stephanie of reportedly leaking his private text messages, leading to the legal battle between him and Blake Lively. According to WION News, Stephanie was representing Justin when the reports of his feud with Blake went viral. Jones had also worked at Joneswork PR in the past, where Abel was her partner.

In the latest episode of her podcast on April 11, 2025, Candace Owens was speaking about the alleged media attacks on Justin Bieber, and began referring to the PR firm as she stated:

“The PR firm that is engaging in this behind-the-scenes, and I’m going to say allegedly here is Stephanie Jones PR. Cannot make this up. The one that is engaged in the lawsuit right now with Justin Baldoni. I told you about this woman a while ago, having no idea that she could be attached to Justin Bieber at all.”

Owens mentioned that Stephanie’s PR firm is engaged in certain efforts to reportedly target Justin Bieber. In addition, Candace said that the PR firm is reportedly attempting to make Bieber believe that his wife had been stalking her and destroy his life at the same time.

“That’s the theme that’s out there because they blame him getting married, going back to Christ and pursuing these things, these Christian things, for them losing control.”

Justin Bieber announces his separation from a popular fashion brand

The Zoolander 2 star recently created headlines for his Instagram Story, where he confirmed that he is no longer associated with his fashion brand, Drew House. According to Page Six, the artist launched the company in 2019 after collaborating with Ryan Good.

Justin Bieber shared a statement through his Story on April 11, 2025, where he added a screenshot of Drew House’s official Instagram handle. Speaking about his split from the brand, Bieber also wrote:

“Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

Although the Story has been deleted, the Saturday Night Live star is seemingly hinting towards the launch of a new fashion brand called SKLYRK. Bieber even shared a post a week ago, which included a video showing his animated version going inside a place full of items by Drew House.

However, the animated character burns down the place, and towards the end of the video, the name of SKYLYK pops up screen. An insider referred to the video by telling People magazine that it is a response to those working on the arrival of a new product from Drew House. The source added:

“Some of his employees were affected from the Palisades and Pasadena fires. That video he used to burn the house down was highly inappropriate and insensitive but that’s who he really is.”

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has not announced any new album for now. His last major project was Justice, which came out in 2021, and grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 and other charts.

