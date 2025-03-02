KFC is collaborating with denim label Pinheads: Everything we know so far about collaboration

The fast-food chain KFC is bringing pocket-sized solutions for women in collaboration with denim label Pinheads and creative innovation company R/GA, just in time for International Women’s Day.

The trio has teamed up to launch the Pocket Fix, aiming to solve fashion’s tiny pocket problem. Worth $140, it is inspired by the dimensions of the food company's Trio Pockett (13.5cm x 19cm).

Binding food and fashion, Kentucky Fried Chicken has also rereleased its Pocketts. Available for a limited time, the brand's Trio Pocketts will feature three special flavours, including BBQ Pockett, Cheesy Pockett, and the new special, the Spicy Tropical Pockett.

From February 19, 2025, fans will be able to indulge in mini tortilla wraps that are wrapped in a 9-inch tortilla. Each Kentucky Fried Chicken Trio Pocketts is filled with the fast-food chain’s signature Zinger fillet and packed with an array of other ingredients.

KFC x Pinheads collaboration

To celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, Kentucky Fried Chicken has collaborated with designer Jalene Sean, co-founder of Singapore-based Pinheads. Together they designed an exclusive KFC x Pinheads Pocket, worth $140 and made of premium Japanese denim.

Jalene Seah, from the made-to-measure denim brand Pinheads, which is launching in March 2025, stated about the collaboration:

“Just as KFC refuses to hold back on bold flavours, Pinheads believes in the freedom to be unapologetically yourself. This collaboration is for the playful rule-benders, the ones who reject the ordinary and embrace the alternative.”

Seah further added:

“Blending KFC’s signature elements – the Colonel’s Bolo Tie, bold red and white stripes – with Pinheads’ signature denim, parallel tacks, and metal hardware, we created a limited edition, one-of-a-kind pocket. Finally, a pocket that’s deep enough for your phone – without being plain and predictable.”

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s official website states that the KFC x Pinheads Pocket is cute yet classy. Featuring oversized gold eyelets and a distinct red-and-white striped bow, this pocket is attachable. This pocket, which has the logos of the restaurant chain and Pinheads embroidered, serves as the ideal size to fit the Kentucky Fried Chicken Pockett.

KFC Trio Pocketts returns

American fast-food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, known for specializing in fried chicken, has brought back their meal-in-one delights, the Trio Pocketts. Marketed as handy by the fast-food giant’s official website, they come in three variations.

1) Spicy Tropical Pockett

Newly launched this year, the special Spicy Tropical Pockett features a Hot & Crispy Zinger fillet. Wrapped in a 9-inch tortilla, this item is laced with shredded mozzarella, cheddar cheese, crunchy tortilla chips, and a tangy mango habanero sauce. To finish, it is toasted to perfection, as noted by the restaurant chain's website.

The spicy tropical Pockett starts from S$7.95, according to HungryGoWhere's website.

2) Cheesy Pockett

The Cheesy Pockett features a signature Zinger fillet topped with a generous amount of Kentucky Fried Chicken’s cheese sauce. Wrapped in a 9-inch tortilla and toasted, this treat comes with additional sliced cheese, mayonnaise, and fresh lettuce.

Fans can grab the cheesy Pockett from S$7.95, as per HungryGoWhere.

3) BBQ Pockett

A classic, the BBQ Pockett features the signature Zinger fillet with BBQ sauce, fresh lettuce, and BBQ tortilla chips. It is wrapped and toasted in a 9-inch tortilla. The classic BBQ Pockett starts from S$7.45, as per HungryGoWhere.

Notably, the Trio Pocketts are available for dine-in, takeaway, and KFC delivery. Fans can also get them via Grab, Foodpanda and Deliveroo from February 19, 2025.

