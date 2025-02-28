Heinz introduces 3 new sauces: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Heinz is branching out from its classic ketchup with three new sauces in its Flavor Tour collection. The lineup includes: Mexican-Inspired Street Corn, Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ, and Thai-Inspired Sweet Chili sauces. The flavors hit stores across the U.S. on February 26, 2025.

A press release from the brand says the move taps into shoppers craving global flavors that are easy to find and affordable. Each sauce comes with a first-of-its-kind drizzle lid for mess-free pouring and skips artificial ingredients.

The launch follows the brand's earlier limited-edition releases like Harissa Aioli and Black Garlic Ranch.

Heinz flavor tour lineup - Mexican, Korean, and Thai-inspired sauces

Mexican-Inspired Street Corn sauce

Flavor Tour Mexican-Inspired Street Corn Sauce (Image via Heinz)

The Mexican-Inspired Street Corn Sauce takes inspiration from the popular elote, a street food staple in Mexico. The sauce mixes chipotle, zesty lime, and sweet corn for a creamy, tangy kick.

It’s pitched as a go-to for everything. It pairs well with tacos, pizza, and fries while also serving as a flavorful addition to grilled cheese sandwiches. It's an ideal choice for basically anything that needs a smoky, spicy upgrade.

Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce

Flavor Tour Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce (Image via Heinz)

The Korean-Inspired Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce offers a mix of spicy and umami elements. It includes gochujang chili paste, doenjang (soybean paste), and soy sauce. This flavor packs heat and depth.

Think of it as a marinade for ribs, a dip for chicken, or a glaze on brisket, ribs, and chicken for weeknight dinners. Heinz says it’s all about adding bold flavor without the hassle. It can help elevate Korean barbecue dishes as well as simple home-cooked meals with an extra layer of flavor.

Thai-Inspired Sweet Chili sauce

Flavor Thai-Inspired Sweet Chili Sauce (Image via Heinz)

A mix of sriracha, sesame oil, and ginger gives the Thai-inspired sweet chili sauce its sweet-spicy punch. The sauce has a bright and tangy taste, which allows it to complement a wide variety of dishes.

Use it to jazz up stir-fries, drizzle over rice bowls and cucumber salads, or dunk dumplings, chicken tenders, and shrimp. It’s designed to balance heat and sweetness for quick meal fixes.

Packaging and availability

The bottles feature new squeeze-and-drizzle lids, letting you control how much sauce goes on your food—no more messy glops. All three flavors are now on shelves at major grocery stores. Angie Madigan, VP of Taste Elevation Marketing at The Kraft Heinz Company, stated in a press release:

"Americans are hungry for condiments that offer globally inspired flavor and versatility at an accessible price point. Leveraging our expertise in creating some of the world’s most beloved sauces, we designed the Flavor Tour line as the ultimate solution for these fans."

Heinz is betting on convenience and global food trends to grab a bigger slice of the booming sauce market. While these sauces aren’t meant to replace authentic recipes, they’re a shortcut for home cooks curious about international flavors.

But with rivals like McCormick and Tabasco also pushing new products, the real test is whether fans see these as legit twists on global cuisine or just another attempt to spice up the condiment aisle.

