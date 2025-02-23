KFC launches 2 new Korean BBQ Bowls: All you need to know

KFC is spicing its menu with two new Korean BBQ Bowls: the Korean BBQ Loaded Fried Bowl and the Korean BBQ Mac and Cheese Bowl. Priced at $5 each, the Korean BBQ bowls are available exclusively on the KFC mobile app and the KFC website for pickup and delivery at select KFC locations nationwide for a limited period.

The Korean BBQ Bowls are part of KFC's collaboration and innovation with new flavors. On January 6, 2025, the fast-food chain dropped five $5 bowls for a limited time, along with the return of the famous Nashville Hot Sauce. The Korean BBQ Bowls are a bonus for app and website users, according to PR Newswire.

More about the new Korean BBQ Bowls at KFC

KFC's Korean BBQ Bowls bring together well-known KFC flavors and the umami flavors a Korean barbeque.

The Korean BBQ Mac and Cheese Bowl at KFC features creamy mac cheese with chicken nuggets and a shredded three-cheese blend, topped off with a generous serving of spicy and smokey Korean BBQ sauce. Here are the nutritional facts for the Korean BBQ Mac and Cheese Bowl-

530 calories

23g of fat (6g saturated fats)

52g of carbohydrates

30g of protein

The Korean BBQ Loaded Fried Bowl at KFC features the KFC signature Secret Recipe fries along with chicken nuggets, cole slaw, and pickles tossed in the Korean BBQ sauce.

The nutritional facts for the Korean BBQ Loaded Fried Bowl at KFC are-

770 calories

39g of fat (7g saturated fat)

76g of carbohydrates

27g of protein

The Bowls will be available exclusively for online ordering (Image via Fast Food Post)

The Korean BBQ sauce at KFC

KFC launched the Korean BBQ sauce with its range of Saucy Nuggets on April 1, 2024. The Saucy Nuggets were announced a year after the launch of the white meat, hand-breaded chicken nuggets that quickly became popular.

One of the five sauces featured in the limited-period Nuggets menu, the umami Korean BBQ sauce is a sweet and savory sauce with garlic, sesame, soy sauce, and sugar. Other sauces new on the menu included Honey Sriracha, and Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sayce.

The Nashville Hot Sauce and the Georgia Gold sauce made a return on the limited-time menu as well.

The Korean BBQ Sauce made its debut with the Saucy Nuggets (Image via KFC)

A Korean Barbecue is a method in Korean cuisine that has become quite popular in recent times. It involves grilling marinated meats- typically beef, chicken, or pork- at the dining table. The experience typically also includes some side dishes, including kimchi, pickled vegetables, and steamed eggs.

The meats are marinated in several flavors, such as the popular Korean chili sauce gochujang.

A Korean BBQ sauce draws on the flavors of a Korean BBQ. The sauce itself is often sweet and savory, typically made with garlic, sesame oil, soy sauce, and sugar, and sometimes with a bit of gochujang for a spicy kick.

The umami sauce is often used as a marinade and a dipping sauce.

With the new Korean BBQ Bowls, KFC is bringing global flavors to familiar comfort foods - the KFC fries and mac and cheese.

The Korean BBQ Bowls will only be available for a limited period on the KFC app and website, so fans wanting to try the bowls should order as soon as possible before supplies run out.

