USDA issues public health alert for Wegmans chicken nuggets: Reasons, locations affected, and more details explored

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has issued a public health alert for Wegmans chicken nuggets due to potential contamination with bone fragments. The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nuggets were distributed across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C., prompting officials to warn consumers to check their freezers immediately. While no injuries have been reported, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) emphasized that the product should not be consumed.

Wegmans chicken nuggets: Bone fragments and consumer complaints

FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Wegmans Frozen Fully Cooked Chicken Nuggets (Image via FSIS)

The FSIS announced the alert on January 27, 2025, after Wegmans received multiple reports of bone fragments in its frozen chicken nuggets. The product, produced by Perdue Foods LLC on August 26, 2024, was flagged for containing “extraneous material” that could pose a safety risk, such as choking or internal injury. A formal recall was not requested because the nuggets are no longer stocked in stores, but the USDA warned that the remaining inventory might still be in households.

States affected: Where the product was sold

Wegmans chicken nuggets were distributed to retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The FSIS noted the product was exclusive to Wegmans Food Markets, limiting its availability to these regions.

Identifying the product: Key details for consumers

Product photo provided by the FSIS (Image via FSIS)

The affected Wegmans chicken nuggets are packaged in 46-ounce plastic bags labeled “Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat.” Key identifiers include:

UPC code : 0-77890-25210-9

: 0-77890-25210-9 Best-if-used-by date : August 26, 2025 (printed near the barcode)

: August 26, 2025 (printed near the barcode) USDA mark: Establishment number “P-33944” inside the inspection seal.

Officials have urged consumers to verify these details before disposing of the product.

What to do if you have the nuggets in your freezer

Consumers who purchased the Wegmans chicken nuggets are advised to discard them or return them to a Wegmans store for a refund. Questions can be directed to Wegmans’ customer service at 1-855-934-3663 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline. The FSIS also encourages reporting issues through its online complaint system.

Behind the alert: How the issue was discovered

The problem came to light after Wegmans forwarded consumer complaints about bone fragments to the FSIS. While the nuggets are marketed as fully cooked and boneless, the presence of bone fragments suggests a breakdown in processing safeguards. Perdue Foods LLC, the manufacturer, has not released a statement detailing the cause of the contamination.

A closer look at food safety protocols

US Department of Agriculture Headquarters (Image via Getty)

This incident highlights ongoing challenges in food production quality control. While the FSIS monitors compliance with safety standards, occasional lapses—like undetected bone fragments—can slip through. The agency reiterated that such alerts aim to mitigate risks even after products leave stores.

The USDA’s alert for Wegmans chicken nuggets underscores the importance of vigilance in food safety. Consumers in the affected regions should check their freezers for the specified product and follow disposal guidelines. With no injuries reported so far, the alert serves as a precautionary measure to prevent potential harm. For updates, the FSIS recommends monitoring its official announcements or contacting Wegmans directly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback