Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Recalled: Reason, locations, and more details explored

Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon has been recalled following the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause severe foodborne illness.

The recall, which initially began in October 2024, has been escalated to a Class I recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), indicating the highest level of health risk. The affected products were sold at select Costco locations in the southeastern United States, including Florida.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon: What led to the recall?

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon, 12 oz (Image via Costco Business Center)

The recall of Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon stems from laboratory tests confirming the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacteria can lead to a severe infection known as listeriosis, which is particularly dangerous for pregnant individuals, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems.

According to the FDA, a Class I recall is issued when “there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

In this case, Brooklyn-based Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, the manufacturer of the salmon, initiated the recall as a precautionary measure after discovering contamination in 111 cases of the product.

Details of the affected product

Product image shared by FDA (Image via FDA)

The specific product (Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon) under recall include:

Brand name: Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon Packaging: Twin 12-ounce vacuum-sealed packs in black-bordered plastic with a blue "Smoked Salmon" label and a salmon illustration

Twin 12-ounce vacuum-sealed packs in black-bordered plastic with a blue "Smoked Salmon" label and a salmon illustration UPC code: 0 96619 25697 6

0 96619 25697 6 Lot number : 8512801270

: 8512801270 Best-by date: November 13, 2024

The products were distributed between October 9 and October 13, 2024, to the Southeast Costco Distribution Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, and select Costco warehouses in the region.

Deena Siegelbaum, a spokesperson from Acme Smoked Fish, shared with USA Today:

"All products were removed from the marketplace at that time."

Although the best-by date has passed, some customers may still have Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon stored in their freezers.

What is Listeria Monocytogenes?

CDC headquarters in Atlanta - Source: Getty

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can contaminate food and cause listeriosis, a serious foodborne illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, confusion, and gastrointestinal distress such as diarrhea. In severe cases, the infection can lead to complications like miscarriage, stillbirth, or life-threatening conditions in newborns.

The CDC estimates that listeriosis affects about 1,600 people annually in the United States, with approximately 260 fatalities. High-risk groups include pregnant individuals, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

What to do if you purchased the recalled product

Consumers who purchased Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon are advised to avoid consuming the product. The FDA recommends discarding it immediately or returning it to Costco for a full refund. No illnesses linked to this recall have been reported as of yet.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon photo shared by the FDA (Image via FDA)

For questions or concerns, customers can contact Acme Smoked Fish Corporation directly via phone at 718-383-8585 or email recall coordinators Mary Lee Kluger ([email protected]) and Matt Ranieri ([email protected]).

The recall of Costco's Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon underscores the importance of food safety measures and the vigilance required to prevent health risks. While no illnesses have been reported so far, the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in food products is a serious concern, particularly for vulnerable populations.

Customers are urged to check their freezers and take immediate action if they possess the affected product.

