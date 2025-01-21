BBQ sauce burn: Teen awarded over $2 million after suffering second-degree burns from BBQ sauce

A 19-year-old teenager from Texas was awarded $2.8 million in damages after a BBQ sauce burn left her with second-degree injuries. The incident, which occurred at a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q restaurant in San Antonio, led her to sue the restaurant company over violation of hot food safety protocols.

According to Fox 26 Houston, the incident occurred in May 2023, leaving the victim, Genesis Monita, with severe injuries.

How the BBQ sauce burn occurred

According to Kens5, the BBQ sauce burn incident occurred when Monita and her sister stopped at the Old Pearsall and Loop 410 location of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to order breakfast tacos. According to court filings, Monita removed a 4-ounce container of BBQ sauce from the bag. The plastic cup, reportedly heated to 189°F, much above the chain's safety guidelines of 165°F, slipped onto her thigh, causing severe burns.

Monita required medical attention for her deep tissue damage and scarring. She later underwent surgery to remove the scar caused by BBQ sauce burn. Her attorney, Lawrence Morales II, argued that the restaurant violated safety protocols by not using Styrofoam containers, which are typically used to prevent such incidents.

Jury's decision and breakdown of damages

The 12-person jury ruled in favor of Monita, awarding a total of $2.8 million. The compensation included:

for medical expenses incurred during her recovery. $900,000 for past and future physical pain, emotional distress, and impairment.

for past and future physical pain, emotional distress, and impairment. $1.9 million in punitive damages, reflecting the jury's finding of gross negligence by the restaurant chain.

According to Monita’s legal team, the decision sends a strong message to food establishments about the importance of prioritizing customer safety.

Restaurant’s response to the lawsuit

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q denied wrongdoing, arguing that their employees followed standard procedures. Attorneys for the restaurant stated that customers were well aware the BBQ sauce was served hot. They also highlighted that the restaurant had offered to pay Monita’s medical bills, clean her car, and compensate her for lost wages shortly after the incident. These offers were reportedly declined by Monita.

During cross-examination, the defense raised the question whether an additional warning about the sauce’s temperature would have made a difference.

“At Bill Miller’s, the sauce is always hot, and our customers know that. What could we have warned her of that she didn’t already know?” asked one of the restaurant's attorneys.

Despite their arguments, the jury ultimately found the restaurant responsible for the mishap due to the excessive temperature and the use of improper containers.

Impact on the victim’s life

The burn injury impacted Monita’s daily life. She described how the painful recovery process caused her to miss school and work, resulting in feelings of isolation and depression. During the trial, Monita testified that she had enjoyed the restaurant’s BBQ sauce many times before the incident, but the lack of safety measures during this occasion changed her life.

Monita also expressed disappointment that she never received an apology from the restaurant.

“No one has ever apologized to me, even to this day. They just shook my hand and wished me a good day,” she told local news outlets.

While Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has not confirmed whether it will appeal the decision, the outcome has set a precedent for holding food establishments accountable when safety protocols are overlooked.

Genesis Monita’s BBQ sauce burn case underscores the serious consequences of food safety lapses and the need for accountability in the restaurant sector. Follow us for more news.

