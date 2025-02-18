What did the Mexican president say about Gulf of Mexico name change? Google might face legal action

Mexico can take Google to court after the Gulf of Mexico name change fiasco, with the Mexican President saying that the renaming is "incorrect." Last week, Google changed the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America," as seen by people in the US who were using Google Maps.

However, on Monday, February 17, 2025, Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said that they would be taking legal action for what Google did because the renaming was incorrect. While US President Donald Trump ordered the renaming, Sheinbaum said that the renaming should only apply to the continental shelf that is under the control of the US. She explained:

"What Google is doing here is changing the name of the continental shelf of Mexico and Cuba, which has nothing to do with Trump's decree, which applied only to the US continental shelf."

Mexican President Sheinbaum said that Mexican authorities "do not agree" with what Google has done, adding that the Foreign Minister has already sent a letter addressing the issue.

Those in Mexico continue to see the original name, "Gulf of Mexico," while other countries reportedly see both names listed on Google Maps, per CNN. That said, the Mexican President already threatened legal action against Google last week, saying that a civil suit could be used if the tech giant doesn't address the issue and change what she said was an "inaccurate designation."

Mexico and Google's back-and-forth as the former threatens legal action for the Gulf of Mexico name-change

Following Mexico's threat of bringing the Gulf of Mexico renaming matter to court, Google responded with a statement, which the Mexican President read during the February 17 press conference. It reads, per CNN:

"As we first announced two weeks ago, and consistent with our product policies, we've begun rolling out changes in Google Maps. We would like to confirm that people using Maps in Mexico will continue to see 'Gulf of Mexico.' People in the US will see 'Gulf of America.' Everyone else will see both names."

Mexico was not satisfied with the tech giant's statement, as Mexican President Sheinbaum mentioned that they sent a letter back to Google. She reiterated in the letter that Google should only reference the 'Gulf of America' in Google Maps on the marine area that is under the jurisdiction of the US.

Sheinbaum added that anywhere beyond that zone, like the renaming that Google has done, "exceeds the authority of any national government or private entity."

Also on Monday, Mexican President Sheinbaum said that they were awaiting a response from Google before thinking of the next step. She said:

"We will wait for Google's response and if not, we will proceed to court."

The Mexican authorities also mentioned in their response to Google's first letter that Mexico will not accept the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico under any circumstances. They stood their ground that the geographic zone was within their territory and jurisdiction.

According to AP News, only 46 percent of the Gulf is under US territory and the rest is owned and controlled by Mexico and Cuba, which controls 49 percent and five percent, respectively.

