What did Reese Witherspoon say at the 2011 MTV Awards? Zack Peter claims actress's alleged jab at Blake Lively began feud between them

Actress Reese Witherspoon's controversial speech at the MTV Movie Awards from over a decade ago, where she allegedly called out Blake Lively, has resurfaced on the internet. The viral moment reemerged amid the legal feud between It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

In 2011, the Legally Blonde star's MTV Generation Award acceptance speech was allegedly pointed at Lively, following the release of Another Simple Favor actress' n*des by an unknown source.

During the speech, Reese Witherspoon remarked:

"I get it, girls, that it's cool to be a bad girl. But it is possible to make it in Hollywood without doing a reality show, when I came up in this business, if you made a s*x tape, you were embarrassed and you hid it under your bed. And if you took naked pictures of yourself on your cell phone, you hide your face, people."

Viewers also speculated that the speech was a dig at Kim Kardashian, whose s*x tape had made headlines in 2007.

Meanwhile, American comedian and podcaster Zack Peter took to X to share his insights on the alleged feud between Blake and Reese. According to Life & Style, an insider revealed that both actresses are "pitching hard" to produce pop star Taylor Swift's next movie.

Peter argued that the roots of this feud date back to Legally Blonde star's MTV Generation Award acceptance speech, which was allegedly aimed at Lively.

Zack Peter explained that the comments aimed at Lively at the show were "wild" because Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Lively's husband, were at the award function.

A closer look at the Blake Lively N*de photo scandal

In 2011, five revealing photos of a blonde woman taking snapshots of herself in front of a mirror appeared on journalist Perez Hilton's website and other sites. The pictures featured a blurry face believed to be that of the Gossip Girl star, as reported by CBS News.

In the same X post, Zack Peter also claimed that after co-starring alongside Ben Affleck in the 2010 film The Town, rumors circulated about an affair between Blake and Ben at that time.

The n*des were believed to have been sent from Blake Lively to Ben Affleck during the time of their affair.

At that time, a representative of Blake Lively denied the claims about the pictures being linked to her and remarked that they were "100 percent fake" and that the Gossip Girl alum "had never taken n*de photos of herself."

"Blake has never taken n*de photos of herself. Blake will pursue legal action against the publication that initially published these photographs and any other outlets that republish them in any manner," the spokesperson continued.

In light of this, many speculated that the jab made by Reese Witherspoon was aimed at Blake Lively, even though a spokesperson for Witherspoon attempted to clarify that the Legally Blonde star:

"Was absolutely not referencing Blake Lively in her speech."

What is going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

On December 20, 2024, Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamie Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadwitz for "alleged misconduct" on the set of the 2024 film, It Ends With Us, as reported by People Magazine.

The lawsuit included allegations of s*xual harassment and plotting a smear campaign against Lively to "destroy" her reputation online. It also included actions of "disturbing" and "unprofessional behavior" which allegedly led to a "hostile work environment," on the set of It Ends With Us.

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively remarked:

“I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

A day after Blake's lawsuit gained public attention, an article titled ‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine was published by The New York Times.

The article contained screenshots of text messages between Justin Baldoni and the public relations head of Wayfarer Studio, Jennifer Abel. The messages allegedly suggested they had been plotting against Lively to "bury" her reputation.

In response, on December 31, Justin Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the outlet, claiming that the messages were "cherry-picked" and taken out of context.

On January 16, 2025, Justin Baldoni filed another lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for civil extortion and defamation for $400 million.

As new revelations continue to surface in the It Ends With Us feud, the trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.

