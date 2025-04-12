 Who is The Angry Therapist? Podcaster John Kim shows support for Justin Baldoni, calling him "compassionate", "kind", "sensitive" and more

Therapist, author, and life coach John Kim—best known as The Angry Therapist— shared a supportive post on social media, amid the feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. The 52-year-old shared a picture of himself, actor Justin Baldoni, and YouTuber Garrett Gee on his latest Instagram post on Saturday, April 12.

In the caption, John praised Justin for being compassionate, sensitive, and kind. He went on to describe him with a list of positive traits, ending the post with:

"That is my experience of Justin Baldoni and my truth.

According to Psychology Today, John Kim, also known as The Angry Therapist, is a licensed therapist, best known for being transparent and authentic with his clients, going beyond traditional therapy methods.

John started his very first blog on Tumblr in 2010, called My F--ing Feelings. After a while, he began documenting his personal journey, sharing his honest thoughts, feelings, and struggles after his divorce, through his blogs.

Psychology Today also notes that, by writing candidly about his life, John built a strong following of clients, both online and offline. Even though he is a licensed therapist, he is still "frowned upon by a rigid therapy world" and instead chooses to focus on being transparent and authentic with his clients.

What else does John Kim do?

In addition to his work as a therapist, John Kim is the author of the best-selling, self-help books, I Used To Be A Miserable F*ck and Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. He also hosts The Angry Therapist podcast, where he shares self-help tips with people.

As a creator of the Catalyst Life Coaching Course, an online training program for upcoming life coaches, Kim has helped many individuals become life coaches. He also recently launched SHFT, a mobile app that provides instant emotional support for those in need.

According to Goodreads, Kim is known as the "unconventional therapist" known for conducting therapy sessions in informal settings such as coffee shops, hikes, and CrossFit.

What is going on between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni?

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in Jersey City - January 12, 2024 (Image via Getty)

As reported by People, on December 20, 2024, the 37-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against It End With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, film producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer Studios, and its co-founder Steve Sadowitz.

The lawsuit included allegations of s*xual assault and plotting a smear campaign to damage her online reputation. On December 21, The New York Times published the investigation in an article titled 'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.

The article covered screenshots of text messages between Baldoni and his team, which allegedly suggested that Justin Baldoni had been plotting against Lively.

In response, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. They claimed that the texts were taken out of context, stating:

"The article’s central thesis, encapsulated in a defamatory headline designed to immediately mislead the reader, is that plaintiffs orchestrated a retaliatory public relations campaign against Lively for speaking out about s*xual harassment — a premise that is categorically false and easily disproven."

On January 16, the 41-year-old actor filed another $400 million lawsuit against actress Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, alleging defamation and civil extortion.

The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026, following the ongoing legal back-and-forth.

