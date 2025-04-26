Why is Taylor Swift involved in the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit drama? All we know so far

The lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni took a turn when singer Taylor Swift recently got entangled in the dispute. As reported by People magazine, Blake Lively filed a suit against Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of misconduct and alleged hostile workplace conduct on the set of It Ends With Us.

Ad

Lively further alleged that Baldoni engaged in "invasive, unwelcome, unprofessional, and inappropriate behavior" on set before reportedly retaliating with false narratives about the actress. Baldoni then filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit in January 2025 against Blake Lively, her spouse Ryan Reynolds, and their communication expert.

According to the latest updates, Baldoni included Taylor Swift among the defendants in the countersuit he filed against defamation charges, per People magazine. The legal document stated that Swift allegedly praised the modified script at Lively's New York City penthouse meeting. Baldoni claimed that the singer's comments carried an implied message that he should "comply with Lively’s direction."

Ad

Trending

Swift's song My Tears Ricochet was part of the film It Ends With Us and its trailer.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on the sets of It Ends With Us (Image via Getty)

Blake Lively-Baldoni Lawsuit: Taylor Swift’s alleged involvement

According to Daily Mail, Baldoni's lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds included texts where the actress reportedly compared herself to Khaleesi from Game of Thrones, following the rooftop argument during filming. One text allegedly referenced the HBO show, as the lawsuit described:

Ad

“If you ever get around to watching Game Of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you”.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The alleged screenshots showing the entire text submitted in the US District Court case appeared on social media platforms. The “dragons,” which Baldoni discussed in court proceedings, reportedly described actor Ryan Reynolds and singer Taylor Swift, who maintained a close bond with the couple.

As Baldoni claimed, he later texted Lively that the script changes were “so much more fun and interesting,” and said he “would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” accompanied by an emoji. Lively allegedly replied by calling Reynolds and Swift her “dragons” and “Dance Moms level stage moms.”

Ad

Neither Taylor Swift nor Blake Lively had publicly addressed the lawsuit at the time of publishing this article. An inside source told People magazine on April 24, 2025:

“Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them.”

According the same media outlet, Lively and Swift developed a close bond starting in 2015, which includes their artistic projects and private vacations. In 2016, Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended the famous Fourth of July party that Swift hosted in Rhode Island.

Their friendship further expanded through Lively's music video direction for Swift's track I Bet You Think About Me, while Swift dedicated Folklore characters to Lively's children. During an interview with Deadline on November 2024, Ryan Reynolds confirmed that Taylor Swift is the godparent to their daughters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More