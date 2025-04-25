"She's taking dancing lessons from Taylor Swift" — Katy Perry's performance in her first concert of the Lifetimes Tour leaves fans unimpressed

On Thursday, April 24, an X user (@rwylmo) posted a video clip from the opening show of Katy Perry's The Lifetimes Tour. In the clip, the Dark Horse singer was dressed in a metallic two-piece set and danced like a robot, before falling back animatedly.

The tweet was captioned:

"She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I'm so serious"

The tweet has now gone viral, receiving 8.7M views and 64K likes within hours of upload. Meanwhile, reactions from netizens poured in, as one X user commented:

"It looks like she's taking dancing lessons from Taylor Swift."

Some netizens criticized Perry's performance for being "poorly executed," further claiming that the "sensory overload" of the concert was a means to compensate for its "lack of quality."

"This makes me feel bad for dissing Madonna's concerts in the 90s," commented one user.

"I'm gonna sound like an old fogey but the singers I grew up with didn't need these daft theatrics and an array of props, not to mention a costume change for every bloody song! As well as being executed poorly, this is sensory overload to compensate for the lack of quality," added another.

"I don’t know a single person who would pay to go to a Katy Perry concert and I hope I never do," wrote a netizen.

"If it is not evident at this point that most entertainers sold their soul for fame and there is basically an inverse relationship between popularity and talent then you are on the wrong side," replied an individual.

Meanwhile, others defended the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker, stating that the critics needed to learn to "have some fun."

"Yall are never gonna let her live this clip down. I don’t think she was being very serious her, yall just need to lighten up and learn how to have some fun," posted an X user.

"Well, she is an 'astronaut full of love,'" added a netizen.

"Love the dance moves, ya’ll are just haters. Low key I bet you bob your heads up and down when Katy Perry’s bangers come on!" commented another user.

Katy Perry recreated her Blue Origin space flight in the Mexico City concert

Besides the viral tweet from Katy Perry's opening show in Mexico City (on April 23, 2025), several other elements from her set have attracted attention over social media. One such element was when the Wide Awake singer appeared on stage in a metallic, astronaut-inspired bodysuit and attached herself to a rig.

As reported by The Daily Beast on April 24, Perry then flew around in the arena, seemingly recreating her latest Blue Origin space flight. After landing back on the ground, she took a selfie with two backup dancers - dressed in NASA uniforms - then turned to the audience and asked:

"Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

The Lifetimes Tour is Katy Perry's fifth concert tour, following her Witness tour from 2017-18. Kicking off in Mexico on April 23, the tour will take the singer to the US, Australia, Canada, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, before its European leg begins in October. The tour will conclude in the UAE on December 7, 2025.

