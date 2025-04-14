Katy Perry drops 3-word message for fans before taking off for her space flight in Blue Origin rocket 

Katy Perry took off for her space travel with a team of five others on a Blue Origin rocket on April 14, 2025. The pop singer took to X and dropped a three-word message for her fans ahead of the take-off.

She wrote:

"I LOVE YOU."

The message soon gained massive momentum and went viral on the internet. More than a million views and over 33K likes were dropped on the latest post by Katy. Many fans congratulated her and also wished her good luck with the mission.

Katy had previously shared photos of herself in the blue astronaut suit. Blue Origin, too, posted images of the entire crew in similar suits. The blue suits had their surnames printed on each of them. Katy Perry also gave her audience a tour of the capsule that the crew had been training all this while.

According to The Independent, the Blue Origin rocket took off at 9:30 am ET on April 14, 2025. The entire space mission lasted for about 10 minutes only, including the lift-off and the touchdown, as per BBC. The spaceship took the crew more than 62 miles above the Earth, giving them a few moments of weightlessness.

The six-women team included Perry, Jeff Bezos's fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. This is the first all-women crew since Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova's solo flight back in 1963.

Exploring further about Katy Perry's blue astronaut suit

The blue astronaut suit that the entire crew, including Katy Perry, wore was designed by Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, the co-founders of Monse. Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos' partner and also a journalist and children's book writer, wanted to reimagine the suits that originally were designed for men.

According to The New York Times, in a recent video call from West Coast, Lauren said:

"Usually, you know, these suits are made for a man. Then they get tailored to fit a woman."

Lauren further described the suits as being very elegant and explained that they brought "a little spice to space." Meanwhile, Gayle King felt "professional and feminine" when she put the suit on.

The New York Times reported that the suits are made of flame-resistant stretch neoprene. This is different from the shiny polyester-like material of the original Blue Origin suits, which Jeff Bezos wore during the company's first space mission.

Every crew member was 3D scanned so that the suits were made exactly according to their respective measurements.

As for these space missions by Blue Origin, Katy Perry isn't the first celebrity to get on one of their rockets. Well-known personalities like William Shatner and Michael Strahan were also part of their previous missions.

