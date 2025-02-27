"Maybe the aliens will enjoy 143": Internet reacts as Katy Perry joins all-women crew set to go to space on a Blue Origin rocket

The news of Katy Perry set to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket, along with a few more female passengers, excited fans. The latest mission is a part of the New Shepard program, and the report comes around four years after the rocket went to space in July 2021 with Jeff Bezos, and others.

Ad

According to Fortune, Blue Origin was started back in 2000 by the founder of Amazon. The new mission, scheduled to launch sometime this year, was announced by the space technology company in a statement shared through their official website. It read:

"She is honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Forbes magazine, the passengers would be crossing the Karman's line, which can help in understanding the difference between atmosphere and space. The passengers chosen for the mission have reportedly paid at least $200,000 each to participate.

While the news of Katy Perry being a part of the mission went viral, netizens took to the comments section of a tweet posted by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One of them also referred to Katy's latest album 143 by writing:

Ad

"Maybe the aliens will enjoy 143 because the earthlings certainly didn't."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among other responses, people addressed their excitement to see Katy Perry going to space, with a person writing that it would be a different experience to see the artist performing her single E.T. outside Earth.

"What a thrilling adventure! Can't wait to see her reach for the stars on Blue Origin's next rocket launch," a user wrote on X.

"When she perform E.T. in space oh mother," a netizen stated.

Ad

"Let's wait and see," an X reaction mentioned.

Although Blue Origin has not announced an exact launch date of the mission, a few individuals claimed that it would happen in the spring season this year.

"The launch will take place this Spring," a netizen commented on X.

"Springtime launch with a katy," an X user reacted.

Ad

Katy Perry would be accompanied by some famous faces on the mission

Blue Origin also disclosed the other passengers who would accompany Katy Perry on the new mission. The list includes the names of popular personalities such as Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez.

Speaking of the singer's involvement with the mission, Blue Origin addressed Katy's achievements throughout her career and praised her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador where she has tried to ensure that the children get access to the basic facilities. Blue Origin also stated:

Ad

"Katy is honored to be a part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively."

Although Katy Perry has herself not announced anything about her participation in the mission so far, she has added two more shows in Sydney and Melbourne as part of The Lifetimes Tour around a week ago. Apart from this, she announced the addition of two new dates in Spain through Instagram on February 24, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback