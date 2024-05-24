"She just spoke for all of us"— Internet reacts to Gayle King seemingly flirting with Lenny Kravitz during interview

Gayle King and Lenny Kravitz have been trending on social media for some time after the former seemingly tried to flirt with the singer in their latest conversation. Kravitz appeared for an interview on CBS Mornings with the host Gayle King on May 24. A clip from the duo's interview has grabbed the attention of the public where King was spotted questioning Kravitz—

"Do you have a significant other in your life? And can I beat her a*s if she is?"

Kravitz replied "Wow" with a smile on his face and King continued the conversation by saying—

"And I'm non-violent Lenny Kravitz."

While the entire moment was shared by CBS on TikTok and it has gone viral everywhere, netizens took to X to post their responses.

"Lenny Kravitz got Gayle King acting unusual", a user wrote.

"Lenny Kravitz is a FOINE man. Gayle did this on our behalf!", another user wrote.

"Hold on @nateburleson did Gayle just shoot her shot at Lenny Kravitz??!?", a third user wrote.

"We were all thinking it", another user mentioned.

"Righttttttt I'm with Gayle on this one", a reaction stated.

Lenny Kravitz speaks up on his personal life while speaking to Gayle King: Interview statements and other details

As mentioned, Gayle King was spotted throwing a few flirty comments in her conversation with Lenny Kravitz. While it ended at one point, the interview took a serious turn and King asked Kravitz—

"But do you have a partner? Do you have love in your life?"

Kravitz responded by saying that he is open to relationships for now and while Gayle King asked if Lenny is searching for someone special, he said that it is "hard not to look." He added—

"You know when you desire something you're looking for it, right? But I find that when you don't look is when you find it. And I'm at a place where I've said this for several years, 'I'm ready. I'm ready. I'm ready.' I wasn't ready. I thought I was ready, right?"

Notably, Lenny tied the knot once with Lisa Bonet in 1987 and they became the parents of a daughter named Zoe. Us Weekly reported that the duo split in 1993. Kravitz's name has been linked to several popular faces over the years, including Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman, Adriana Lima, and many others.

While speaking to Gayle King, the New York City native also addressed his current reputation as a musician which left an impact on a lot of people, saying that he never planned all of it. He added that he had the skills of a musician ever since the day he was born and continued—

"I'm just an antenna. I don't write it's offered to me and then I put it together."

The Zoolander star's latest album, Blue Electric Light, came out recently on Friday, May 24, and it has 12 songs in the soundtrack. The album arrived after a long gap of six years and three of the singles from the project were available to the public even before the release of the album.