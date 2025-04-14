"From Teenage Dream to Zero Gravity Queen" — Internet reacts to Katy Perry donning the astronaut suit to go to space aboard Blue Origin

Pop singer Katy Perry has become one of the six women going to space with Blue Origin on Monday, April 8 from Texas. The team also includes Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, producer Kerianne Flynn, and ex-NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

Ad

Meanwhile, Katy posted photos of herself in a blue astronaut suit, which fans seemingly loved. Blue Origin also uploaded photos of the entire team, along with Perry.

The team could be seen in the astronaut suits. The aerospace company further called the team the NS-31 crew. According to Space.com,thhe crew's mission would further last for 10 to 12 minutes from liftoff to capsule touchdown.

Ad

Trending

Seeing Katy Perry in the astronaut suit has garnered massive responses on social media. Many claimed that they were happy and proud of the pop singer. A user (@tropicaltweets) tweeted:

"From Teenage Dream to Zero Gravity Queen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user wrote on X:

"Our astronaut popstar im so proud ✨."

"Mother i love you♥️ @katyperry," added a tweet.

"I’m nervous and excited at the same time 🥹," wrote a netizen.

The social media platforms have been flooded with similar reactions from Perry's fans. A user commented:

"She's literally out of this world! 🚀✨"

"Katy Perry totally rocks the space vibe—stylish, futuristic, and bold," read a tweet.

Ad

"She looks great and I'm SO happy for her! 😍👩🏻‍🚀🚀🌌" exclaimed a fan.

"I've dreamed of going to space for 15 years" - Katy Perry in an Instagram post

As aforementioned, Dark Horse singer Katy Perry uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, the popstar uploaded a video in which she showed the capsule the team had been training in for the past few days.

Ad

The caption of the popular post further read that Katy Perry had been dreaming of going to space for over a decade. The caption read:

"I've dreamed of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality."

She added how honored she felt for getting this chance to be a part of the all-women crew. In the post, Katy Perry also tagged Blue Origin as well as the rest of the crew that would go with her on the mission.

Ad

Ad

Katy, however, wasn't the first celebrity to go for space travel. In 2021, Canadian actor William Shatner was on a Blue Origin rocket. Recalling his experience, he wrote in his book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder:

"It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing."

In December 2021, Michael Strahan was an honorary guest on a Blue Origin rocket. Celebrities like Lance Bass and Pete Davidson were also supposed to be on a space mission, but they eventually did not go due to last-minute changes.

Ad

In 2012, Ashton Kutcher also purchased a space ticket through Virgin Galactic, but ended up selling the ticket back.

The New Shepard spacecraft was developed by Jeff Bezos, who himself was a part of its inaugural crewed flight in 2021. As of now, the spacecraft has carried 52 individuals to give them this experience.

Some other spaceflight companies that offer space travel services to civilians include Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and Axiom Space.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More