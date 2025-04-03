"It’s so much money to go to space”: Olivia Munn criticizes Katy Perry, Gayle King and Lauren Sánchez's all-female space trip

Olivia Munn got candid about her opinions on the all-female, star-studded Blue Origin crew going to space when many regular Americans "can't even afford eggs." The actress shared her thoughts on the topic during her Thursday, April 3, 2025 appearance in Today With Jenna and Friends.

While discussing the female crew, which includes Katy Perry, Gayle King, Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, and others going to solace on April 14, 2025, Olivia Munn stated:

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it's so much money to go to space, and there's a lot of people who can't even afford eggs."

The Blue Origin NS-31 space flight marks the first all-female crew to go to space since Russian astronaut Valentina Tereshkova made a solo trip in 1963, according to ABC News. In the show, host Jenna Bush Hager explained to Munn that the women will be traveling on a rocket ship for 11 minutes, with four minutes in space. However, Olivia Munn seemed baffled about the reason for the trip:

"What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?"

The Newsroom actress said that while it was not a cool thing to say, she claimed that there are far more important things in the world at the moment than an expensive flight to space.

Olivia Munn calls the female Blue Origin crew wearing "glam" to space "gluttonous"

While discussing the upcoming Blue Origin NS-31 flight in Today With Jenna and Friends on Thursday, Jenna Bush Hager and Olivia Munn got to talking about the crew bringing "glam" to outer space during the flight.

Bush Hager referenced the women who recently said that they would be "going in glam" during the space trip. Munn responded:

"What? They said this out loud? What's the point? It is historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

In the crew's interview with Elle, published on April 2, 2024, Lauren Sábchez talked about getting her glam before embarking on a journey. Katy Perry also shared the same, claiming:

"Space is going to finally be glam. Let me tell you something. If I could take glam up with me, I would do that."

Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, who is part of the crew, also told Elle that she was already testing her hair to "make sure that it was okay" during her eventual travel to space. Sánchez also joked about having lash extensions flying in the capsule.

Elsewhere in the conversation with Bush Hager, Olivia Munn further reflected on the resources used for the space trip. She claimed that there are "a lot of resources being spent" and also wondered "if all that rocket fuel is good" for the environment.

Besides Perry, Sánchez, King, and Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn and civil rights activist and bioastronautics research scientist Amanda Nguyen will also be in Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket to space on April 14, 2025.

