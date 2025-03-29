When did Jenna Bush Hager tie the knot with Henry Chase Hager? The two discuss their first kiss on live television

Jenna Bush Hager opened up about her first kiss with her husband, Henry Chase Hager, during an episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, which aired on March 27. Jenna and her fraternal twin sister, Barbara, are the daughters of former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Ad

On May 10, 2008, Jenna Bush Hager tied the knot with Henry Chase Hager, becoming the first daughter of a sitting US president to marry in 16 years. The couple exchanged vows at President Bush's 1,600-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch in Crawford, Texas, after getting engaged in August 2007.

During the episode, the two opened up about their first kiss. Jenna Bush Hager recalled that it had happened while a Lil' Troy song was playing. Although they didn't reveal the song's name, Jenna revealed that Henry "shot your shot" while they were dancing to it.

Ad

"I mean, well, I don't think you can say that on the 10 a.m. hour of television, but, I went in for the kiss," Henry quipped.

She then hinted that "what happened later" was something her husband couldn't say. When Henry argued that it "didn't happen," Jenna replied:

"I guess it just depends how we remember it. You didn't do the walk of shame out of the White House?"

Ad

Henry Chase Hager blushed and responded with a "honey."

Jenna Bush Hager recalls her husband's proposal atop Cadillac Mountain with "a secret service man a couple paces behind"

46th Annual Gracie Awards - Source: Getty (Image via Getty)

In an October 3, 2024, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb discussed Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polanski. While on the topic, the former president's daughter took a detour to share the story of how her husband, Henry Chase Hager, proposed to her.

Ad

“We hiked Cadillac Mountain, which is in Acadia in Maine, national park, which is so pretty. And he proposed to me at the top. Now listen, I wasn’t predicting it,” she narrated.

Hager admitted that she had actually been "very cranky" before the proposal.

“Grumpy, a little grumpy. And he said, ‘Let’s stop for a Luna bar, the sun is about to come up let’s watch it together.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m too cold to stop.’ I said, ‘Let’s please keep going.’ He said, ‘Can we please stop for a Luna bar?’ I said, ‘No we can’t!’ And then finally he said, ‘We’re stopping for a Luna bar’ and I was like, ‘Ugh.’ And then he proposed ” Jenna Bush Hager recalled.

Ad

Jenna added that her crankiness was gone after the surprise proposal. During the discussion, she also revealed why her then-boyfriend kept things "private" between them.

"Well, it was private except there was a secret service man a couple paces behind me. So it was ‘private,’ ” she joked.

Quipping further about the secret service man being the first person to know about the proposal, she claimed that it was the reason she needed "lots of therapy."

Ad

Read More: What did Jenna Bush Hager say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s kiss? Today host cringes over couple’s major PDA

Justin Sylvester and Jenna Bush Hager drama explained as fans accuse co-host of getting too handsy in viral video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback