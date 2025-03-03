"In front of the partner is crazy" - Internet reacts as Halle Berry kisses Adrien Brody 22 years after viral moment on Oscars Red Carpet 

At the 97th Academy Awards, Halle Berry kissed Adrien Brody on the red carpet, 22 years after their viral onstage kiss at the 2003 Oscars. Back then, Brody surprised Berry and the audience by kissing her after winning Best Actor for The Pianist, with Berry presenting the award.

Now, in the 2025 moment, Halle Berry recreated the kiss on the Oscars red carpet. The video that has circulated online shows her approaching Adrien Brody and her partner, fashion designer, and actress, Georgina Chapman.

“Sorry Georgina, I gotta do it,” Berry said before kissing Brody, followed by a quick hug and once again apologizing to Chapman.

Chapman too appeared to take the moment sportingly, as she clapped and cheered for Berry and Brody.

In the wake of the now-viral video, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @leveledupelites commented on The Shade Room’s post sharing the clips from both this year and 2003.

“In front of the partner is crazy lmao,” the user quipped.

A fan comments on Halle Berry kissing Adrien Brody at Oscars 2025 red carpet. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site, X.

“It’s funny how ppl have held the non-consensual kiss against Adrien Brody but Halle Berry’s just makes a joke of it,” a person wrote.

“LMAO. Don't know if to call it payback, nostalgia, or recreation,” one person wrote.

“That’s when you know you’re famous,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Hollywood is always so strange,” a netizen wrote.

“The fact they all can laugh about it is,” a user wrote.

“Public Humiliation Ritual," another netizen wrote.

"The Academy just posted a video of Halle Berry running up to Adrien Brody and snogging him a la her presenting Best Actor to him. Now we know she’s fine with it and makes light of it, can we leave slating him over it in the past now? #Oscars," an individual wrote.

Notably, the Oscars account on X posted the recent video with the caption, "A reunion 22 years in the making," as did Halle Berry.

“Surpriseee @adrienbrody!! I had to get some payback,” the 58-year-old wrote in the caption.

Berry also spoke to Variety after kissing Brody and mentioned how she "had to pay him back" for Oscars 2003.

“That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. To be a part of his moment … I’ve seen him out at parties, but this is the first time since that night that I’ve seen him on the red carpet somewhere. He’s nominated this year. He deserved that,” she added.

More about Halle Berry and Adrien Brody kiss from 2003

At the 75th Academy Awards in 2003, Adrien Brody embraced and kissed his presenter and actress Halle Berry after winning the Best Actor award before remarking, "I bet they didn't tell you that was in the gift bag."

At the time, the incident became a subject of both controversy and parodies, including a skit on Saturday Night Live. At the 2004 Oscars, Adrien Brody joked about it while presenting the Best Actress award to Charlize Theron. While he used a breath spray, Theron planted a kiss on Brody on her way to the stage.

Notably, Halle Berry downplayed the moment when it happened. However, she later openly talked about it during an August 2017 interview on Watch What Happens Live.

“That was not planned. I knew nothing about it. I was like, ‘What the f*ck is happening right now?’ That was what was going through my mind,” the Monster’s Ball actress recalled.

She added, “And because I was there the year before and I know the feeling of being out of your body, I just f*cking went with it.” When the Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen asked Halle whether she enjoyed the kiss, she replied, “I don’t know, I was too focused on what the f*ck is going on right now. I don’t even know!”

In September 2015, Adrien Brody also talked about the kiss. He told Vanity Fair “that probably was one of the most memorable moments ever,” when it felt like “time slowed down.”

“In fact, it must have, because by the time I had finished kissing her and people kind of settled in, they were already flashing the sign that said, ‘Get off the stage, your time is up.’ It was amazing,” he added.

He also told Variety earlier this year, “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing. Nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad,” without referring to the previous incident directly.

In January 2025, Halle congratulated Adrien on Instagram for winning the Golden Globes Best Actor award for his performance in The Brutalist. She called him a "friend" and "truly one of one."

