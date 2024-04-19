“Wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills?” — Tori Spelling on Andy Cohen not casting her on RHOBH

During the Friday, April 19, episode of her podcast misSPELLING, actress Tori Spelling opened up about why she hasn't been cast in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She admitted that she had discussed the subject with Andy Cohen, the head of Bravo TV, which produces the show. The mother of five alleged that Cohen then inquired as to whether she was directly acquainted with any of the cast members of the show.

“I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history. But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't understand.”

Trending

Tori Spelling has further expressed her interest in participating in an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She added that she had even asked Cohen once about it, but to her dismay, Andy had informed her that Spelling wouldn't work well as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

Tori Spelling recently opened up about her possible future on RHOBH

Tori Spelling expressed her interest to be on RHOBH (Image via Instagram / @torispelling and @bravoand)

Tori Spelling recently opened up and talked about her own beliefs about why Andy Cohen chose not to include her in the reality series. She became well-known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, and spent years trying to participate as a guest on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In the most recent misSPELLING podcast episode, she mentioned that she had asked Cohen about it.

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question. And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"

Tori then shared her reasoning behind why Andy Cohen won’t bring her on RHOBH.

“What I really want to say to him, and I’m a little passive aggressive. All the fans ask, Andy, so I don’t know, whatever that’s fine.’ What I wanted to say is, ‘Uh, is it ’cause I’m broke? Let’s be real.’”

This wasn’t the first time Tori Spelling discussed not receiving an invitation to appear on RHOBH. The mother of five talked about the same when she appeared on the Monday, December 19, 2022, episode of ReWives, Bethenny Frankel's podcast.

There, Spelling opened up about how Andy Cohen supposedly broke her hopes of becoming a part of the Real Housewives franchise during a crucial Watch What Happens Live interview.

Despite referring to herself as "an OG fan" of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Spelling acknowledged that, to her dismay, she had never received an invitation to join the cast. Regarding the same, she said:

"There was always speculation I was going to be on the show. It would be like, 'Tori Spelling in talks,' and I'd be like, 'What are these talks?' They've never even called my agent."

The 90210 alum further continued by expressing her opinion on her friend Jennie Garth's invitation to the show.

"When Jennie said, 'Oh yeah, they offered it to me one year,' I was like, 'OK”, I don't have any ego at all, and I've been beaten down for years, but I've got to say, I was kind of an OG Beverly Hills girl."

She went on to tell Frankel that she believed she would represent the RHOBH brand more effectively than anyone else. The actress recalled:

"I am on Watch What Happens Live and I ask Andy about it and he said, 'It doesn't make sense, I don't see you for the show, I don't make the connection’.”

She mentioned, however, that she was friends with every single cast member on the show at the time.

Spelling further said that although there had been rumors that she would eventually show up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, no one had contacted her year after year.

Andy Cohen didn’t say anything regarding the entire incident.

Meanwhile, Parade reported that RHOBH is expected to return for season 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback