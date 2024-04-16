"Respect Robyn for truth bombing”: Andy Cohen reacts after Robyn Dixon reveals she was fired from RHOP

Andy Cohen weighed in on Robyn Dixon’s exit from the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) following her announcement on her Reasonably Shady podcast. Robyn Dixon told her co-host and former castmate Gizelle Bryant on Monday, April 15, 2024, that she was fired from the reality show after eight seasons.

At around the 12-minute mark on the podcast episode titled So Hard To Say Goodbye, Dixon announced that she would not be returning to the reality show. The reality star did not mince words while announcing her exit and candidly stated she was fired from the reality series.

Following Dixon's announcement, the executive producer of the Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen spoke about it on his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live. He praised the original RHOP star for her candor and said that he respected her for the same.

“She announced that she was let go and I so respect Robyn for truth bombing," Andy said.

Cohen continued that Housewives are allowed to share their narratives when they depart the show. He added that he loved the fact that Dixon was honest about her departure, admitting she was not asked back by NBC’s Bravo. Dixon’s announcement comes in the wake of Candice Dillard-Bassett announcing she was also leaving RHOP.

Andy Cohen reflects on Robyn Dixon's time on the show following her exit from RHOP

Robyn Dixon confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Potomac on her podcast on Monday and revealed that she had been fired from the franchise. Dixon was one of the original Housewives on the Maryland-set franchise since it premiered in 2016.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Reasonably Shady, around the 12-minute mark, Dixon announced that she will not be returning for season 9 of the show.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Ooh I am walking away and this is a break' or anything like this. This is a network decision."

Dixon told Gizelle Bryant, that while she was crestfallen about leaving the show, she felt at peace with her exit. She added she was grateful to Bravo and the Truly Original production company for the opportunity to star in the reality series.

Following the announcement, during his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen reflected on Dixon’s time on the program. He also praised her for giving viewers a courtside view into her unconventional family life with her partner, Juan Dixon.

“It’s really incredible, they are family, those two. However, many people want to question that relationship, what is clear is they are actually family and will always be,” Cohen said.

Juan and Robyn Dixon were married from 2005 to 2012 when they decided to end their marriage. However, they lived together and co-parented their children on the show before rekindling their romance. In 2019, Robyn and Juan announced they were engaged and tied the knot for the second time in 2022.

However, shortly after that, rumors of her husband's infidelity emerged before the season 8 premiere. Despite the conjecture, Robyn Dixon stood by Juan, which frustrated her castmates and fans.

Cohen also touched on Candice Dillard Bassett’s exit from RHOP, adding that the two women had "contributed mightily to the show.” The Watch What Happens Live host said he hoped to see Candiace and Robyn back on the screens in the future, noting Dillard Bassett has a “big music career ahead of her.”

Robyn Dixon praises Gizelle Bryant after RHOP exit

While announcing her exit, Robyn Dixon praised podcast co-host, friend, and castmate Gizelle Bryant for her support on the latest episode of their podcast. Around the 15-minute mark, Dixon expressed her love for Bryant, adding it’s been a “fun, amazing, stressful, crazy, wild journey.” She noted she couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone else.

Robyn Dixon also recalled meeting Bryant for the first time in 2011 during a charity event. She said that the two of them hit it off from the start, laughing and joking like they’d known each other for years.

“To my green-eyed bandit, my partner in crime, we started off as friends. For whatever reason, we were meant to sit next to each other that night in November of 2011 - maybe, I don't know, whatever - at the charity event when Charisse invited us as her guest. We sat next to each other and we just laughed and joked like we’ve known each other for years,” the RHOP star said.

Robyn Dixon revealed that the show solidified their friendship, supporting each other through the "judgment and hate" stemming from it. Dixon said while they still have the podcast, she hated that she wasn’t going to be part of the show alongside Bryant.

