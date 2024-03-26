The Real Housewives of Potomac: Candiace Dillard Basset announces exit

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) concluded season 8 earlier this week. While fans eagerly await the reunion special, one cast member has announced their departure from the reality show.

Candiace Dillad Basset, who has been a part of the Bravo show for the past six years, announced her exit recently. In a statement to People Magazine, the singer revealed that she has decided to take a break from RHOP.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey. With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP," Basset shared.

Candiace further thanked her fans in the statement and noted that her exit was "not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you."

Candiace Dillard was part of the RHOP season 8 cast alongside Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim.

During the season, Candiace was seen trying to maintain her distance from Gizelle due to their ongoing feud that started in season 7. In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7, Gizelle Bryant said that Candiace's husband, Chris, had made her "uncomfortable" in a hotel room after they filmed the reunion special for season 6.

Gizelle continued these claims during RHOP season 7. She told Robyn Dixon that many married men had tried her before, and she felt that Chris was trying to see if she was okay with it. Gizelle added that he was complaining about Candiace and telling the former how unhappy he was.

"Maybe I was supposed to say, 'Oh, I can make you happy.' Like get out of here."

Candiace felt that her co-star was trying to imply that her husband was involved in s*xual misconduct and called Gizelle out during the season 7 reunion special. In November 2023, Candiace negatively spoke about Gizelle while in conversation with ET, called her a "liar," and noted that she wasn't interested in making amends.

"I just, I go back to, you know, it's very hard to have even a simple relationship with a robot and someone who has perpetually decided that she is not going to share her life but instead lie on others' lives. Go ahead."

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle also chimed in on the situation and said she didn't know what was going on in Candiace's house and didn't care.

The feud was further teased in the trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion special, which is set to air on Sunday, March 31, 2024.