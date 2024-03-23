The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion trailer teases cast confrontations

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is set to wrap up its current season on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The Bravo show's cast will then return the following week for a reunion special that will air on Sunday, March 31, 2024.

Ahead of the season finale, the network dropped a trailer for the reunion special, which teased several conflicts and arguments. So far this season, fans have seen the cast tackle difficult situations on the personal front as well as their connections with each other.

The trailer starts with talk show host Andy Cohen telling the RHOP cast that he wants to set an intention for the day. He tells the cast that he hopes each of them can find a path towards "moving forward."

"Andy, I believe in these women and I expect nothing less tonight," Karen Huger responds.

Several cast members clash in The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion's trailer started with Ashley Darby teasing where she currently stands with her estranged husband, Michael. She notes that she still loves him and massages his feet every day.

Halfway through the clip, Andy Cohen addresses Gizelle Bryant's father's passing and the female cast member emotionally recalls being able to be with her father during his last days.

Nneka and Wendy's season-long feud once again takes center stage as Nneka accuses Wendy of icing her out of the group. In their native language, Wendy says:

"I told you what I told you in our language, you understand what I'm saying?"

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast is also joined by their husbands and estranged partners. Robyn brings up Candiace's husband Chris' apparent "limp p*nis" screenshots and asks the couple whether they were photoshopped. Later in the clip, Candiace calls Robyn a loser and Giselle defends her friend against Candiace. She lists everything Candiace has called her in the past:

"Gizelle's an imp, Gizelle's the devil, Gizelle is evil."

Candiace, for her part, nods her head along and states that it's all true. The two have been feuding since season 7, when Gizelle told Candiace that her husband made her uncomfortable.

Andy Cohen tells The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast members that they need "Jesus himself" and Candiace notes that she has Jesus in her heart.

Wendy and Ashley also clash. While it is unclear what their conversation is about, Wendy tells her co-star that if she knew how "taboo it was," she wouldn't be talking about it.

Andy Cohen asks Mia Thornton about her son, Jeremiah's parentage as her estranged husband, Gordan Thornton, previously stated that he didn't think he was Jeremiah's father. The talk show host further questions Mia's son's relationship with her current boyfriend, Inc. Andy asks her whether Inc believes that Jeremiah is his son and the RHOP star says that he does.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will sir its season finale on Sunday, March 24, 2024 followed by part 1 of the reunion special, which is set to air on March 31, 2024 on Bravo.