"Battered demon": The Real Housewives of Potomac fans slam Gizelle Bryant in episode talking about s*xual assault

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 aired a brand new episode this week on Sunday, January 14, 2024. During the segment, Karen Huger organized a Platform for Amplifying Voice and Empowerment (PAVE) event, which provided a safe space for the cast members to open up about their past experiences with assault.

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

During the event, several cast members spoke about their traumas, including Candiace Dillard-Basset, who noted that she didn't realize what had happened to her until much later. Robyn Dixon recalled an incident that took place when she was a teenager. Mia Thornton broke down about having been a survivor of s*xual assault as well.

Several cast members showed their support by addressing the situation, including Gizelle Bryant. However, fans were unhappy with her contribution to the conversation as they recalled her conflict with Candiace from the previous season when she allegedly insinuated that Chris Bassett, Candiace's husband, made her "uncomfortable" while the two were in a room alone. One person, @SoNastyandRude, wrote on X:

"I honestly can't take Gizelle serious when she accused Chris of s*xual assault without batting an eyelash. She is not a supporter of this cause, she is a battered demon with no heart."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will air a brand new episode next week on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans bring up Gizelle x Candiace and Chris drama in light of s*xual assault episode

The latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 saw the cast members get vulnerable and emotional as they opened up about being survivors of s*xual assault. While several cast members spoke up about their experiences, others extended support.

One cast member, Gizelle Bryant, expressed a concern for her daughters and noted that she wanted them to have all the possible information to keep themselves safe. She further noted that she didn't know that s*xual assault was "prevalent."

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans picked up on the comment and slammed her for it. They further pointed out that Gizelle previously claimed that Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett made her "very uncomfortable."

This ignited a feud between the two that is yet to come to an end. In November 2023, Candiace spoke to Us Weekly about the conflict and noted that she was not interested in reconciling with the RHOP cast member:

"Why? Would you want to be friends with someone who accused your husband of s*xual assault and then drove the nail in even more by doubling down on and perhaps being a part of rumors to tear him down yet again? No, no, no, thank you."

The feud didn't just leave the Bravo celebrities at odds. Even fans got into online arguments about whether they were Team Candiace or Team Gizelle.

The latest episode added fuel to that fire as fans once again turned on Gizelle for the apparent accusations.

