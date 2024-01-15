Which The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members experienced s*xual assault?

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, January 14, 2024. During the segment, fans saw Karen Huger organize an event that created a safe space for several cast members to open up about their troubled pasts.

At the start of the Platform for Amplifying Voice and Empowerment (PAVE) event, Karen explained that she believed in uplifting and supporting women, especially those who have survived assault. She noted that six years ago, she was appointed as one of the ambassadors for PAVE, alongside President Biden.

She told the cameras that she wanted to leave a legacy of empowerment through the event and that it was her responsibility. She welcomed Angela Rose to the stage and the speaker further welcomed Ella Wylde, another survivor. The latter played a song for the crowd, during which several RHOP cast members got emotional.

Fans saw Candiance Basset-Dillard, Ashley Darby, Mia Thornton and more get emotional during the segment as they opened up about their past experiences with s*xual assault. Mia Thornton and Karen Huger sat hugging one another before Mia promptly left the room in tears.

Disclaimer: The following article mentions s*xual assault and harassment. Readers' discretion is advised.

Mia Thornton leaves room in tears during The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 episode 9

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8, the cast gathered for a PAVE event to bring awareness and raise money for survivors of s*xual assault.

As Ella Wylde started playing her original song, Favorite Doll, several cast members got emotional. Robyn Dixon told the cameras that she had an "experience" as a teenager.

"I was unable to give consent. At the time, I didn't really realize what, the severity of what had happened," she recalled.

Candiace Bassett-Dillard noted in a confessional that she didn't even realize what had happened to her was "what it was." The realization came years after the incident took place.

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Wendy Osefo noted that she has friends who have been victims of s*xual assault. She added that it wasn't something people ever get over. The camera then panned to Karen Huger, the organizer of the event, as she wiped away tears.

Gizelle Byrant expressed concerns for her children and noted that she wanted to have all the possible information there was to protect them. Ashley Darby also opened up about a past experience and called the event "triggering":

"It's very triggering for me because of my own experiences that I had at the hands of a family member, and the saddest thing is to know that it's happening now. It's so prevalent, it is heartbreaking."

Karen noted that women have so much in common and noted that she was not surprised by how many women present in the room were survivors. As Karen and Mia sat hugging one another, The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast member abruptly left the table in tears, which prompted Ashley Darby to follow her.

Mia Thornton calmed herself down off-camera as she asked herself what she was doing and told herself "You've got this." Ashley asked her if she was fine and The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member hugged Mia and told her that she was sorry about what she went through. Mia told Ashley that she almost didn't come to the event because she knew it would be triggering.

"It's my coping mechanism to get the f*ck out when sh*t's uncomfortable and unfortunately, that day, I couldn't get out," she said.

Mia emotionally told Ashley that she struggled with thoughts of guilt as she asked herself why she didn't leave and instead put herself in that situation. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member told Ashley that she knew that this was why she was a "sh*tty" friend to Jacquline Blake because she "left" Mia there.

"It's not fair to her, she didn't know that was going to happen to me. She trusted her boyfriend, she trusted him, you know, I get it. When she came back the next day, she was so scared. She was like, 'Mia, what happened?"

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast member explained that because Jacquline left her that night, the "sequences of events" that followed impacted their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.