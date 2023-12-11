"Woah delusional": Real Housewives of Potomac fans react to Robyn Dixon defending Juan in season 8 episode 6

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 10, 2023. During the segment, fans saw Robyn Dixon in the hot seat as the cast asked her questions about her turbulent relationship with her husband Juan Dixon.

Per some cast members, the reality star didn't like taking accountability for her actions. They were less than impressed with her constantly defending her husband even though she previously revealed that he had been talking to another woman during the pandemic. In the latest episode, she said her husband had deleted the messages and thus she had not read anything.

During the segment, Robyn felt like she was being attacked by the Bravo stars and broke down.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment. One person, @prettyassnessa, wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Robyn! He deletes everything? lol woah delusional."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 will return next week with a brand new episode on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans are not impressed with the way Robyn spoke about Juan in episode 8

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) season 8 aired a brand new episode this week. In the recent episode, titled Tequila, Tears, and Texas, Ashley Darby tried to bring some positivity by having the cast participate in an activity to help them connect with their femininity. This included the women painting their reproductive organs. However, the cast members weren't entirely comfortable with the bonding exercise.

Ashley's attempt to keep things light failed as Karen Huger brought up a previous incident related to Robyn Dixon. She asked the latter what happened the day before, when Ashley wanted to make sure The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member had the second penthouse suite to ensure that Robyn "was okay."

Karen Huger noted that a large part of the group didn't know what was happening since Robyn selectively spoke to only some members of the Bravo show, such as Ashley and Gizelle. The Bravo star noted that her not talking to the entire group was dividing them.

Robyn retaliated by saying that her personal experiences shouldn't divide the group. She noted that she only spoke to people who reached out to her. Candiace countered her argument by stating that she did reach out to her about Juan losing his job, and she ignored her.

Robyn defended herself by noting that Candiace reached out after thrashing her on social media. The season 8 cast member began to lose her cool and yelled at Candiace, asking her if she knew what she had gone through:

"I have gone through f*cking torture," Robyn added.

The cast demanded that she not "hide her truth" and be accountable. Karen told her that she had been lying for a year about what was happening with her and Juan's marriage. The cast asked her about the texts exchanged between her husband and another woman, which Robyn herself brought to light during an episode of Reasonably Shady.

Robyn then said that she didn't read the messages because Juan deleted everything from his phone. Fans took to social media to react to the exchange:

