"Mean and evil": RHOP star Robyn Dixon gets booed by audience for defending Juan Dixon and refusing to address his cheating allegations

As the cast of the Real Housewives of Potomac appeared on BravoCon, Robyn Dixon found herself being booed by the audience as she talked about the infidelity rumors surrounding her marriage. As she spoke up about why she did not address the matter during Season 7 of the show, the audience started booing Robyn Dixon, showing their disapproval of her silence on the matter.

Talking about why she did not mention or address the matter before, Robyn Dixon stated:

“When you say, ‘Why didn’t I address it before?’ Well, in Season 7, that rumour was not something that was going on in my life, it was not relevant to my life.”

As she went on, the audience interrupted her in between and Robyn was forced to stop. Irritated by the audience’s booing, she once again elaborated on why she did not address the issue:

“When my husband and I dealt with an issue five months prior to filming Season 7, why would I walk into Season 7 holding onto an issue that was no longer relevant to our relationship? It was not a problem, it was not an issue. My husband is not going to be thrown under the bus for a storyline that is not actually an issue at that moment.”

However, as the clips from the BravoCon made their way on social media, many netizens showered their opinions, with one calling Dixon “mean and evil.”

Social media users bashed Dixon as she defended Juan and denied addressing the cheating rumors. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens bash Robyn Dixon's silence about the infidelity rumor in the Real Housewives of Potomac

Social media users have been bashing Robyn Dixon ever since her appearance on BravoCon on November 5, 2023. As she talked about not addressing the infidelity rumors in the previous season of RHOP, many social media users alleged that Robyn easily throws others’ husbands under the bus, but was quick to defend hers when she was asked questions about the alleged cheating scandal.

As @TheShadeRoom uploaded the video on Instagram, here is how netizens reacted:

The fiasco between Robyn Dixon,and her husband, Juan Dixon, reportedly started during the COVID-19 Pandemic, when a woman claimed to have dated Juan for a year. However, Robyn spoke up about the matter in Gizelle Bryant’s podcast, Reasonably Shady, and stated that her husband only spoke to the woman because “he was bored.”

The couple first got married in 2005, but parted ways and got divorced in 2012. However, the duo kept living together even after the divorce and rekindled their marriage, as Juan once again proposed to Robyn Dixon in 2019. The couple once again tied the knot in January 2023.