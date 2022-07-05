WATCH: Ilhan Omar booed off stage in viral video captured at Somali music festival at Minnesota

Somali native and United States Representative Ilhan Omar faced cheers and boos at the Somali music festival in Minnesota on Saturday, July 2. The Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party representative joined the stage on Saturday night in a concert featuring Somali singer Suldan Serar Guhad.

The concert occurred at the Target Center in Minneapolis, where the audience seemed displeased to see Omar on stage. Omar had appeared at the Somali Week concert that celebrated the 62nd Independence of the country to present an award to Serar.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING: Ilhan Omar booed off stage by 10,000 Somali’s at a concert in HER DISTRICT in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



Following the viral video of the incident, numerous individuals claimed that the audience did not boo Omar. However, it is clear that some of the audience members were not too pleased to see Omar as they hurled profanities at her to express their demand to get her off-stage.

Suraya Marsh @SurayaMarsh

Yeah they definitely weren't booing... when will certain groups learn that different ethnic cultures around the world cheer differently? Or do these certain groups believe they set the standard for the rest of the world?
Btw I'm not fond of her and I can tell the difference smh

Ilhan Omar appears at the Somali Week music festival: Crowd chants 'Get Out'

The Minnesota-based congress representative was severely booed during her on-stage appearance. In versions of the video footage from the event that went viral online, the audience can be seen booing at Omar for more than a minute. During her appearance at the concert, one audience member exclaimed:

"Get the f**k out of here."

Meanwhile, another instance in the video showcased the crowd chanting "Get out" toward Ilhan Omar. At some point during her appearance, while she could not speak over the crowd's chants and boos, a person on-stage is reportedly heard addressing the audience. He said:

"Don't do this."

In the viral video, the 39-year-old representative is also heard addressing the audience booing at her. As she urged them to stop, she told them:

"OK, OK, OK, OK, OK, we don't have all night."

Ilhan Omar was accompanied at the event by her husband, politician and political consultant, Tim Mynett. Omar also shared the video of the event on her Twitter. The video showcased the representative taking to the stage. However, the clip concludes within 14 seconds before the booing begins. In one of her tweets, Omar also shared an on-stage snap of herself and Suldan Serar Guhad (aka Sultan). The Minnesota rep captioned the tweet:

"Welcome to Minneapolis Sultan."

Later, her video of the event also addressed the singer in the caption, which read:

"It was an honor to welcome you to our incredible city."

It is unclear why Ilhan Omar was booed by the audience at the Somali Week concert in Target Center, Minneapolis. However, Omar's take on the recent Roe v Wade overturn by the US Supreme Court might be one of the issues that made her a controversial figure to some. She is a vocal supporter of abortion rights and expressed her resentment towards the US Supreme Court's recent decision.

In a press release, Ilhan Omar mentioned:

"This decision is devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country. I am outraged (that) this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies. Let's be clear: This decision is a blow to everyone who believes in the 14th amendment and to anyone who believes there are limits to how much the government can control the decisions we make in our private lives."

Furthermore, on June 30, Ilhan Omar insinuated that Minneapolis is more violent than a Somali refugee camp. The 39-year-old Mogadishu native addressed the audience at the Gun Violence Community Conversation in North High, Minneapolis. She said:

"For six years, I had the privilege of not seeing any violence, until I moved to Minnesota…I know what that kind of violence looks like, but I was fortunate enough to flee that and seek refuge in a refugee camp for four years where I did not witness that kind of violence."

These comments might have enraged some present at the concert on Monday. However, it is unclear if the Somali Week concert audience comprised mostly of Somali natives or US-born citizens.

