The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion: Keiana and Deborah’s fight discussed

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 14, 2024. During the segment, the cast continued their conversation with Andy Cohen about all that happened during the latest season as part of the reunion special.

During the segment, Keiana briefly joined the cast and Andy Cohen brought up the altercation that took place just as the season wrapped up filming. The fight between Deborah and Keiana forced cameras to go back up to film the aftermath of the bar brawl. Andy asked Keiana how the fight started.

Keiana stated that she was trying to de-escalate the situation and that Deborah "clearly came with an intent." She continued that she didn't know Deborah and further credited Dr. Wendy for trying to help her calm the situation down.

"Her behavior was direct and aggressive": Keiana opens up about her fight with Deborah at The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion part 3

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion part 3, Keiana stated that she didn't know Deborah before that night. The friend of the cast said that while Wendy was initially trying to de-escalate the situation, Deborah didn't see how close she was to Keiana.

"So Candiace is sexy dancing over here on the other side of the stage and she's in my personal space. So clearly, at that moment, I do feel this is escalating. Her behavior was direct and aggressive."

Andy Cohen added that the incident was caught by bystanders and made it to TMZ. He stated that in the footage, Keiana was seen throwing punches at Deborah after the latter threw a drink at her. Andy asked her what was happening in that moment and Keiana said that at that moment she was "assaulted."

"Someone hit me in the head with a glass and split my face open."

During The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion, Keiana said that she defended herself against Deborah. Andy further asked Candiace if she was calling Deborah names, as Deborah claimed, and Candiace said that they were all there celebrating and talking.

Candiace continued that Deborah got in her face and the former asked her if there was something she wanted to say to The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member.

Candiace accepted calling Deborah "the help" and a "vermain" but noted that it was after she got into the Bravo celebrity's "face" and tried to engage with her. Mia Thornton chimed in and said that Deborah was on a "rampage" that night and said that she tried doing the same thing with her as well.

Deborah allegedly recalled a comment Mia made last year and mocked Mia about calling her a "four." Mia stated that on that night, she responded to Deborah by telling her that she was a "Black queen" and that they were all 10s.

She recalled that had she said anything else, the issue would have escalated and Deborah would have thrown a drink in her face as well.

"You have to be mindful too, sometimes. You're sitting in a seat where you have more to lose, don't entertain," Mia told Candiace.

Andy asked Gizelle how she felt about the fight since it took place at her event. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member said she felt everyone involved was responsible. She named Deborah, Candiace, and Wendy in the list of people she held responsible, which angered Candiace.

Gizelle asked Candiace what she did and further explained that she felt everyone was responsible. Mia chimed in and said that Wendy had nothing to do with the altercation.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac are available to stream on Peacock.