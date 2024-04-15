The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion: Gordon opens up about bipolar diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, April 14, 2024. During the segment, the cast continued their conversation with Andy Cohen and shed light on several issues.

The previous episode ended with Andy Cohen bringing out the husbands and significant others of the cast, and Sunday's episode started with a revelation by Mia Thornton's husband, Gordon, opening up about his mental health issues.

"I have been diagnosed with the mental illness, bipolar one. The difference between bipolar and bipolar one is really the degree of manic that you have. And if there was a bipolar two or three or four, quite frankly, I would have those."

"My manic got worse over the years": Gordon Thornton opens up about mental health issues during The Real Housewives of Potomac

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion part 3, Gordon Thornton opened up about his mental health issues. He revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder two and a half years ago but recalled having episodes as early as his twenties.

"Here's the thing that's really key to this, my manic got worse over the years, as I gained more control, more power, more money."

Andy Cohen asked him if there were medications that the reality star had been prescribed since the diagnosis. Gordon replied that although there were medicines available, the key to controlling bipolar wasn't exclusively medication.

"You have to go the rest of the way yourself."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 cast member pointed out that the first thing anyone had to do was understand the beginning of going into a manic episode.

Andy Cohen asked Gordon if he could ever see the mania coming and Gordon replied that while he couldn't, Mia could. Andy enquired whether Mia was able to tell him that it was happening.

Gordon pointed out that prior to their separation, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member had said it to him a few times, but he never listened. When Andy asked about Gordon reaching out to the rest of the male cast members about his marriage, the reality star said that he was "deep into mania." He added that it was exaggerated by his frustrations and anger.

Andy Cohen asked him about locking Mia in a room but the cast member said he had no recollection of it. Mia pointed out that Gordon had taken away her phone. Gordon justified that he remembered taking The Real Housewives of Potomac star's phone but not locking her in a room.

Gordon said that part of his mania was not remembering the episodes correctly. He added that while he was not denying locking Mia in a room, he just couldn't remember doing so.

Andy Cohen asked him whether he believed Mia was having an affair and Gordon said that he believed she was involved with someone else while they were married but wasn't sure of the duration of it.

"Let me just say this, Mia has been absolutely wonderful. And you may say, 'why do you say that when this other stuff was happening?' First off, whatever's gone one, I forgive her. And she keeps forgiving me."

Gordon added that he truly believed that if he had gotten control of his mania sooner, his marriage to Mia Thornton would still be strong. He added that Mia didn't leave him because she wanted to be someplace else, she left because "she couldn't take this anymore."

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 are available to stream on Peacock.